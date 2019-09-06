Shwartzman on top in rain-affected practice session at Monza

Robert Shwartzman was quickest in the FIA Formula 3 Championship Practice session at Monza, as rain curtailed the drivers from setting faster times.

The Russian’s team-mate Marcus Armstrong drew first blood by posting the best time after the first five minutes with a 1:50.838, nearly six tenths ahead of Liam Lawson in second.

A more-representative lap followed for the Kiwi, as he bettered his time moments later by another six and a half seconds, more than a hundredth in front of Shwartzman. The top five at the ten-minute mark was Armstrong, Shwartzman, Pedro Piquet, Jehan Daruvala and Teppei Natori.

No time was set by any of the ART Grand Prix drivers David Beckmann, Max Fewtrell and Christian Lundgaard at this point.

Rain continued to fall, as title-contender Jüri Vips found out by spinning off at the Parabolica before continuing. However, Andreas Estner was not so lucky. The German spun into the barrier at the Ascari chicane after sixteen minutes, putting an end to the dry running by bringing out the red flag.

Some of the drivers went back out on track after a six-minute stoppage, as they took the opportunity to try out the new wet tyres.

The session concluded though with Giorgio Carrara spinning off at the Roggia chicane before stalling. In the end, Shwartzman topped the timing pages in front Armstrong, Piquet and Daruvala but by no means are the times representative.

Qualifying will begin later today at 17:50 (GMT+2).

2019 FIA Formula 3 Championship Classification: Monza - Practice