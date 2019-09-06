FIA Formula 3 Championship

Shwartzman on top in rain-affected practice session at Monza

by Tom Cairns
Robert Shwartzman was quickest in the FIA Formula 3 Championship Practice session at Monza, as rain curtailed the drivers from setting faster times.

The Russian’s team-mate Marcus Armstrong drew first blood by posting the best time after the first five minutes with a 1:50.838, nearly six tenths ahead of Liam Lawson in second.

A more-representative lap followed for the Kiwi, as he bettered his time moments later by another six and a half seconds, more than a hundredth in front of Shwartzman. The top five at the ten-minute mark was Armstrong, Shwartzman, Pedro Piquet, Jehan Daruvala and Teppei Natori.

No time was set by any of the ART Grand Prix drivers David Beckmann, Max Fewtrell and Christian Lundgaard at this point.

Rain continued to fall, as title-contender Jüri Vips found out by spinning off at the Parabolica before continuing. However, Andreas Estner was not so lucky. The German spun into the barrier at the Ascari chicane after sixteen minutes, putting an end to the dry running by bringing out the red flag.

Some of the drivers went back out on track after a six-minute stoppage, as they took the opportunity to try out the new wet tyres.

The session concluded though with Giorgio Carrara spinning off at the Roggia chicane before stalling. In the end, Shwartzman topped the timing pages in front Armstrong, Piquet and Daruvala but by no means are the times representative.

Qualifying will begin later today at 17:50 (GMT+2).

2019 FIA Formula 3 Championship Classification: Monza - Practice

POS.NO.DRIVERNAT.TEAMTIME
128Robert ShwartzmanRUSPREMA Racing1:42.587
226Marcus ArmstrongNZLPREMA Racing+0.193
318Pedro PiquetBRATrident+0.204
427Jehan DaruvalaINDPREMA Racing+0.352
529Teppei NatoriJAPCarlin Buzz Racing+0.493
619Niko KariFINTrident+0.571
723Alex PeroniAUSCampos Racing+1.096
86Richard VerschoorNEDMP Motorsport+1.226
930Felipe DrugovichBRACarlin Buzz Racing+1.249
104Liam LawsonNZLMP Motorsport+1.394
119Raoul HymanRSASauber Junior Team by Charouz+1.593
1221Jüri VipsESTHitech Grand Prix+1.890
1322Ye YifeiCHIHitech Grand Prix+1.925
148Fabio SchererSWISauber Junior Team by Charouz+2.137
1520Leonardo PulciniITAHitech Grand Prix+2.647
1617Devlin DeFrancescoCANTrident+2.903
1711Jake HughesGBRHWA Racelab+3.006
1825Sebastián FernándezVENCampos Racing+3.507
1910Bent ViscaalNEDHWA Racelab+3.787
2014Yuki TsunodaJAPJenzer Motorsport+3.979
215Simo LaaksonenFINMP Motorsport+4.912
2215Giorgio CarraraARGJenzer Motorsport+5.161
2312Andreas EstnerGERHWA Racelab+5.197
2424Alessio DeleddaITACampos Racing+5.299
253Christian LundgaardDENART Grand Prix+6.484
2631Logan SargeantUSACarlin Buzz Racing+6.724
272Max FewtrellGBRART Grand Prix+7.371
2816Andreas EstnerGERJenzer Motorsport+7.755
297Lirim ZendeliGERSauber Junior Team by Charouz+11.346
301David BeckmannGERART Grand Prix+12.196
Tom Cairns

Currently, a Journalist at The Checkered Flag, writing articles most especially within the single-seater categories of motor racing including F1, F2, F3 and Formula E. I've recently graduated from the University of Lincoln with a Masters in Sports Journalism and a Bachelors in Media Production. Also a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award winner by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

