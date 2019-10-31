Calan Williams becomes first FIA Formula 3 signing of 2020

Euroformula Open racer Calan Williams has become the first official signing of next years FIA Formula 3 season, joining Jenzer Motorsport for 2020.

The 19-year-old Australian spent all three days of the FIA Formula 3 post-season test at Valencia with the Swiss team, impressing them with his driving as changeable conditions and heavy rain hampered two of the three test days.

During his only dry running, Williams achieved a best time of 16th in the morning session of day two, mixing it in with the full-time drivers from this season, with a time of 1:21.571.

Alongside his testing duties, Williams also spent a week with Jenzer in Switzerland to better integrate himself with the team in preparation for 2020.

“All of the team are fantastic, everything clicked very quickly and I really like the way they are focused to achieve the best results on track, have high expectations, but are also interested in how I continue to develop as a whole person outside of racing.” he said in the announcements press release.

Williams and Jenzer hope to be able to able to build on the teams results from this year, with Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda giving Jenzer their first win at this level since the championship was called GP3 back in 2017.

Williams first made his way to Europe last year after claiming the Australian Formula 3 title in 2017 and has since spent two seasons in the Euroformula Open championship with Fortec Motorsport, achieving a best finish of 4th place at the Red Bull Ring earlier this year.