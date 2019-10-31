Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Chevrolet reveals Camaro ZL1 1LE for 2020 Cup competition

by Justin Nguyen
written by Justin Nguyen

For the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season, Chevrolet will field a new version of the Camaro. On Thursday, Chevy’s motorsport division revealed the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, the most powerful edition of the Camaro to date.

“The ZL1 1LE is the highest performer within the Camaro production-car lineup,” Chevrolet Performance and Motorsports Vice President Jim Campbell stated. “We took lessons from the production car and applied them to the new 2020 Cup car.”

The ZL1 1LE replaces the ZL1 that has been in use since the 2018 season. In the ZL1’s first year, despite winning the season-opening Daytona 500 with Austin Dillon, the Chevy camp struggled to find success as they won just four races – Chase Elliott won the other three – and finished last in the Manufacturer’s Championship. Although Chevy is still at the bottom of that standings in 2019, their win count has increased to seven with three races remaining, including a three-race win streak in the summer with Alex Bowman, Justin Haley, and Kurt Busch.

Cosmetically, the ZL1 1LE features a different nose and hood shape from its predecessor. Fox SportsBob Pockrass tweeted a comparison photo of the two, presuming the changes will improve aero:

With the NextGen car started for arrival in 2021, the ZL1 1LE will be Chevrolet’s third and final entry in the Generation-6 era. From 2013 to 2017, they fielded the SS that went on to win the 2013 and 2016 Driver’s Championships with seven-time champ Jimmie Johnson and three consecutive Manufacturer’s titles from 2013 to 2015; Chevy had been riding a 15-year manufacturer streak.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Justin Nguyen

American and lifelong motorsports fan who covers NASCAR and the Stadium Super Trucks. Follow him on Twitter at @ZappaOMatic

Related articles

2020 Pocono doubleheader to be 325 and 350 miles

Stewart-Haas Racing extends Clint Bowyer for 2020

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. joining JTG Daugherty Racing for 2020

Tyler Reddick moving up to Cup Series with Childress in 2020

2020 NASCAR regulations released, feature small changes

Chris Buescher returning to Roush in 2020, replacing Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Christopher Bell joins Leavine Family Racing for 2020

Childress to release Daniel Hemric after 2019 season

Paul Menard ending full-time career after 2019, Matt DiBenedetto to replace him

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More