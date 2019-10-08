Jack Kennedy wraps up British Supersport title at Donington Park

Irishman Jack Kennedy has wrapped up his second consecutive Dickies British Supersport crown after a dominant race at Donington Park.

Taking his seventeenth win of the season in the process, Kennedy stormed to beat teammate Brad Jones by +2.930 giving him five extra points over Jones, enough to seal the title.

This means that Team Appleyard Macadam Racing has won the last three Supersport titles.

Kennedy took the first four wins of the season before a nasty highside left the rider from Dublin with a fractured Scaphoid sustained in the sprint race highside.

Returning to action two weeks later, Kennedy returned to the top step in the feature race at Brands Hatch, since then he’s gone on to win every race, apart from Oulton Park where he tipped off at the Hislop’s Chicane.

Kennedy also went on to win the second race at Donington, taking his win tally to an unbelievable eighteen.

Photo Credit: Craig McAllister (CMC Images)

The Dickies British Supersport Championship will conclude in two weeks time at Brands Hatch on October 18-20.