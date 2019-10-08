British Supersport

Jack Kennedy wraps up British Supersport title at Donington Park

by Ryan Lilly
written by Ryan Lilly
Photo Credit: Craig McAllister (CMC Images)

Irishman Jack Kennedy has wrapped up his second consecutive Dickies British Supersport crown after a dominant race at Donington Park.

Taking his seventeenth win of the season in the process, Kennedy stormed to beat teammate Brad Jones by +2.930 giving him five extra points over Jones, enough to seal the title.

This means that Team Appleyard Macadam Racing has won the last three Supersport titles.

Kennedy took the first four wins of the season before a nasty highside left the rider from Dublin with a fractured Scaphoid sustained in the sprint race highside.

Returning to action two weeks later, Kennedy returned to the top step in the feature race at Brands Hatch, since then he’s gone on to win every race, apart from Oulton Park where he tipped off at the Hislop’s Chicane.

Kennedy also went on to win the second race at Donington, taking his win tally to an unbelievable eighteen.

Photo Credit: Craig McAllister (CMC Images)

The Dickies British Supersport Championship will conclude in two weeks time at Brands Hatch on October 18-20.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Ryan Lilly

18 year old who has watched motorsport pretty much since birth! Passionate for all types of Motorsport but if I have to choose between two and four wheels, it's going to be two. Motorcycle mechanic BSB Media member

Related articles

Taylor Mackenzie returns to BSB action with TYCO...

Integro Yamaha wraps up third consecutive British Supersport...

Danny Buchan claims his second British Superbike win...

Josh Brookes storms to record breaking Pole Position...

Mixed emotions for McAMS Yamaha at Thruxton

Double delight for Brookes as he completes the...

Brookes masters the tricky conditions for victory at...

Redding produces sensational lap to take Pole at...

Glenn Irwin makes breakthrough after tough Oulton Weekend

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More