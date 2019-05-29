Seeley takes control in Supersport as Kennedy fractures Scaphoid

The Dickies British Supersport Championship once again delivered great action throughout the weekend at Donnington Park. However, there was a significant absence in the field absence of reigning champion Jack Kennedy.

Kennedy, who had qualified on pole for the sprint race on Saturday, crashed out of the race early on, leaving Seeley, Ryde and Brad Jones to scrap for the win. As the laps ticked off, Jones lost contact with the leading pair leaving Seeley to fend off the GP2 machine of Ryde, something he was able to do. Seeley grabbed the 25 points, closing the gap down to Kennedy who had won every race up until the crash.

The news then broke on Sunday morning that the Irishman would not be competing in the second race of the weekend due to a fractured Scaphoid sustained in the sprint race highside.

Race two kicked off in mixed conditions after an earlier heavy downpour, but that didn’t faze Seeley who took control of the race early on. The rider from Carrickfergus was joined on the podium, once again, by Brad Jones. But this time the podium was completed by Tom Oliver.

Seeley timed his race-winning move on Jones to perfection, using the slipstream to launch the attack on the Integro Yamaha rider who is still hunting for his first win of the season.

Alastair Seeley had the perfect weekend onboard the CF Motorsport prepared EHA Racing R6 Yamaha, completing the double and ultimately taking the lead of the title. Kennedy will aim to regain control in the Dickies Supersport Championship at Brands Hatch, where once again the riders will have fifty points up for grabs.