Integro Yamaha wraps up third consecutive British Supersport title

Colin Appleyard‘s Integro Yamaha team wrapped up the 2019 championship at the Dutch round of the 2019 Dickies British Supersport championship with two Supersport wins from Irishman Jack Kennedy, and a podium finish for Brad Jones.

In what has been a remarkable season for both Kennedy and Jones, the team celebrated their third Supersport crown after two hard-fought races at Assen.

Kennedy, who had won ten races on the bounce up until his second race crash at Oulton Park, currently sits on top of the championship and looks set to wrap up his second consecutive Supersport championship at Donington Park in two weeks time, whilst his teammate Brad Jones lies second in the standings.

Mathematically Alistair Seeley cannot win the championship after missing the Dutch round of the championship after a crash at Oulton Park left the ‘Wee Wizard’ sidelined with a broken wrist. That means Appleyard’s are set to wrap up the 2019 title with Kennedy leading teammate Jones by seventy-one points with one hundred points up for grabs.