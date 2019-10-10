Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Matt Crafton tasked with relief duty for Paul Menard at Talladega

by Justin Nguyen
written by Justin Nguyen
Credit: Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Matt Crafton will be behind a Monster Energy Cup Series car for the first time since 2015. On Thursday, Wood Brothers Racing announced the two-time Gander Outdoors Truck Series champion would take over Paul Menard’s #21 Ford Mustang for Friday practice leading into the 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway while Menard is dealing with neck pain. Should the problems persist on Sunday, Crafton will take over.

“Due to neck issues I’ve been battling, and talking it over with my wife, team and doctors, I’ve made the decision to be sure Matt is prepared to finish out the race for me if needed,” Menard said in a team release. “I’m a race car driver and a competitor, but I also need to be smart and take care of myself for my family. As I want what is best for the Wood Brothers and my 21 family, I know Matt can get in there if need be and mix it up and will do a great job.”

Crafton currently races full-time in the Truck Series with ThorSport Racing, also a Ford team like WBR. With fifteen top-ten finishes, six top fives, and two poles in 2019, he is currently fifth in the standings.

In 2015, Crafton replaced an injured Kyle Busch at the Daytona 500, where he finished eighteenth in his lone Cup start. Before that, his lone Cup experience came in qualifying and practice efforts for Robby Gordon, Menard, and Martin Truex Jr. in 2008–2009 and 2014. In Menard and Truex’s cases, both were on family leave. Crafton had attempted to make his Cup début at the 2014 Brickyard 400, but failed to qualify.

To become accustomed with the Mustang, Crafton will practice the #21 on Friday, though Menard intends to qualify the car and start Sunday’s race. With Menard retiring after the 2019 season, this will be the Wisconsinite’s final Cup start at the superspeedway.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Justin Nguyen

American and lifelong motorsports fan who covers NASCAR and the Stadium Super Trucks. Follow him on Twitter at @ZappaOMatic

Related articles

Blake Jones to run first Cup race of 2019 at Talladega

Kyle Larson scores first Cup win in two years, takes Drydene 400...

Chase Elliott closes Round of 16 with chaotic Bank of America Roval...

Austin Cindric repeats Cup practice sub role, fills in for Michael McDowell...

Erik Jones disqualified following Richmond, enters must-win situation

Martin Truex Jr. sweeps Richmond, wins Federated Auto Parts 400

Bayley Currey reinstated by NASCAR after month-long suspension

Martin Truex Jr. opens 2019 playoffs with South Point 400 win

Paul Menard ending full-time career after 2019, Matt DiBenedetto to replace him

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More