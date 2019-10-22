Scott Redding seals 2019 Bennetts British Superbike title at Brands Hatch

Scott Redding has wrapped up the Bennetts British Superbike Championship after race 3 of the final round of the season at Brands Hatch.

Joining the Be Wiser Ducati team in the British Superbike championship, off the back of a five-year stint in the MotoGP paddock, Redding came into the final round of the season with a healthy 28 point advantage after picking up four race wins in the Showdown rounds.

However, the gap at the top was cut to 19 points after race one at Brands Hatch, and was then once again reduced by a further five points after Brookes beat Redding in a hard-fought last-lap shootout in race 2.

All Redding needed was a top-five result to seal the title, but another shaky start and a hole in the Exhaust of his V4 R Panigale, Redding’s final race in the BSB championship was set to be a tricky one. Fighting his way through the pack, Redding slotted into third, where he eventually settled down into a rhythm, making sure he brought the bike home to seal the title.

Josh Brookes did all he could to keep his title chances alive but left Brands Hatch just five points shy of his World Superbike bound teammate.

Tyco BMW had a strong final round to their 2019 campaign, picking up a double top-four finish and a fifth-place finish, which was enough to see Christian Iddon jump from 10th to 7th in the Standings, sealing the 2019 Riders’ Cup title by just one point.

Photo Credit: Craig McAllister (CMC-Images)

Speaking in the post-race press conference, 2019 BSB Champion Redding said: “ “A lot of people doubted me to win the championship in my first year, I knew deep inside I could do it even though I broke my femur one month before the first test of the year, I didn’t let it hold me back.

“I had a tough season, a great season. The feeling to cross the line knowing that you did it. It didn’t really sink in until I got half way round the lap. I was like ‘you’ve done it, it was just one race’. That was the hard bit” Redding added.

“The BSB Championship has been amazing, they’ve brought a lot of passion back into racing and I’ve had so much fun this year on and off-track” the Gloucestershire rider concluded.

Josh Brookes clinched second in the championship, his fourth 2nd place finish in his BSB Career, and a first 1-2 championship finish for Paul Bird Motorsport.

Oxford Racing Ducati‘s Tommy Bridewell came home in third, matching his previous best title finish from 2014.

Danny Buchan and the FS-3 Racing Kawasaki team were ‘best of the rest’ finishing the 2019 season in fourth ahead of Tarran Mackenzie and Peter Hickman.

2019 Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings:

Scott Redding (Be Wiser Ducati) 697 Josh Brookes (Be Wiser Ducati) 692 Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Racing Ducati) 636 Danny Buchan (FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) 588 Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) 566 Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW) 558



