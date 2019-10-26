WTCR

Tiago Monteiro loses pole position after penalty

by James Bowers
Image Credit: DPPI/Florent Gooden

A further four drivers have been penalised by the FIA World Touring Car Cup stewards for driving unnecessarily slowly in free practice two.

The most significant of which is Tiago Monteiro, who was scheduled to start race one from pole position. Instead, he’ll be dropped back to fourth place on the grid, handing pole to Honda stablemate, Esteban Guerrieri.

Alongside the Portuguese, Aurelien Panis and Mehdi Bennani will also serve three-place grid penalties, placing them in 22nd and 23rd respectively.

Finally, wildcard entry Jim Ka To was also punished, dropping the Hong Kong racer down to the very back of the grid.

In addition to this, Andy Priaulx, Gordon Shedden, Jean-Karl Vernay, Kevin Ceccon, Ma Qing Hua, Nicky Catsburg, Niels Langeveld, Ritomo Miyata, Ryuichiro Tomita, Thed Björk, Yann Ehrlacher and Yvan Muller have all received reprimands for the same offence. However, as their misdemeanours were deemed to be less severe, they have avoided any form of grid penalty.

James Bowers

Juggling university essays with news and race reports from the World Touring Car Cup, TCR Europe and the TCR UK Series for TheCheckeredFlag.co.uk.

