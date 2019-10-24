Johann Zarco has officially been unveiled as an LCR Honda rider ahead of this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.

The Frenchman has stepped in for the remainder of the season, due to an injury to Takaaki Nakagami. The Japanese rider is due to have surgery on his shoulder.

Zarco split from KTM after Misano and is without a ride in the premier class next season. Many believe that Zarco being at LCR is a chance for him to prove himself on the bike, in case a seat becomes vacant at Repsol Honda.

Zarco, however, is just happy to be back racing. He said:

“I’m very happy. It’s difficult to fix a target, but I want to clear up all the feelings I got this year, because I had a great first two years in MotoGP, but this year has been really complicated. It looked like the MotoGP story was finished, but then Lucio (Cecchinello) called me to catch the opportunity to ride in these three races and yes, I’m catching it because it’s maybe my last three races.

“I took a big risk this summer quitting my contract for 2020, but I realized that racing is what I want to do. So now I have a short future, but I can live it with a lot of intensity.”

Before joining KTM, Zarco enjoyed two seasons with Tech 3 Yamaha. He recorded six podiums and five pole positions during his time there.

Zarco will compete on Nakagami’s 2018-spec machine at Phillip Island, Sepang and Valencia.