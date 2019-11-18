2019 MotoGP World Championship Standings

The 2019 MotoGP World Championship came to a close this weekend at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia.
There have been many championships wrapped up over the course of the season, with so many familiar names and teams at the top.
World Riders Championship:
Marc Marquez claimed his Eighth World Championship this season onboard the Repsol Honda, dominating the 2019 MotoGP World Championship.
The Spaniard has finished every race this season in first or second, except Austin when he crashed from the lead of the race.
Marquez also becomes the first-ever rider to break the 400 point barrier, collecting a grand total of 420 World Championship points.
|Pos
|Rider
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Points
|Gap
|1
|Marc Marquez
|Repsol Honda
|Honda
|420
|2
|Andrea Dovizioso
|Ducati Team
|Ducati
|269
|+151
|3
|Maverick Vinales
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|Yamaha
|211
|+209
|4
|Alex Rins
|Team Suzuki Ecstar
|Suzuki
|205
|+215
|5
|Fabio Quartararo
|Petronas Yamaha SRT
|Yamaha
|192
|+228
|6
|Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati Team
|Ducati
|176
|+244
|7
|Valentino Rossi
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|Yamaha
|174
|+246
|8
|Jack Miller
|Pramac Racing
|Ducati
|165
|+255
|9
|Cal Crutchlow
|LCR Honda Castrol
|Honda
|133
|+287
|10
|Franco Morbidelli
|Petronas Yamaha SRT
|Yamaha
|115
|+305
|11
|Pol Espargaro
|Red Bull Factory KTM
|KTM
|100
|+320
|12
|Joan Mir
|Team Suzuki Ecstar
|Suzuki
|92
|+328
|13
|Takaaki Nakagami
|LCR Honda Idemitsu
|Honda
|74
|+346
|14
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
|Aprilia
|63
|+357
|15
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Pramac Racing
|Ducati
|54
|+366
|16
|Andrea Iannone
|Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
|Aprilia
|43
|+377
|17
|Miguel Oliveira
|Red Bull KTM Tech 3
|KTM
|33
|+387
|18
|Johann Zarco
|LCR Honda Idemitsu
|Honda
|30
|+390
|19
|Jorge Lorenzo
|Repsol Honda Team
|Honda
|28
|+392
|20
|Tito Rabat
|Reale Avintia Racing
|Ducati
|23
|+397
|21
|Stefan Bradl
|Repsol Honda Team
|Honda
|16
|+404
|22
|Michele Pirro
|Ducati Team
|Ducati
|9
|+411
|23
|Hafizh Syahrin
|Red Bull KTM Tech 3
|KTM
|9
|+411
|24
|Karel Abraham
|Reale Avintia Racing
|Ducati
|9
|+411
|25
|Sylvain Guintoli
|Team Suzuki Ecstar
|Suzuki
|7
|+413
|26
|Mika Kallio
|Red Bull Factory KTM
|KTM
|7
|+413
|27
|Bradley Smith
|Aprilia Factory Racing
|Aprilia
|0
|+420
|28
|Iker Lecuona
|Red Bull KTM Tech 3
|KTM
|0
|+420
With help by World Champion Marc Marquez, Honda wrapped up the 2019 MotoGP Constructors Championship at their home track in Motegi.
Constructors Championship:
|Pos
|Constructor
|Points
|Gap
|1
|Honda
|426
|2
|Yamaha
|321
|+105
|3
|Ducati
|318
|+108
|4
|Suzuki
|234
|+192
|5
|KTM
|111
|+315
|6
|Aprilia
|88
|+338
Team Championship:
After the last round battle with Ducati, Repsol Honda has wrapped up the Team Championship.
The Japanese manufacturer beat Ducati by just 13 points.
|Pos
|Team
|Manufactuer
|Points
|Gap
|1
|Repsol Honda Team
|Honda
|458
|2
|Ducati Team
|Ducati
|445
|+13
|3
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|Yamaha
|385
|+73
|4
|Petronas Yamaha SRT
|Yamaha
|307
|+151
|5
|Team Suzuki Ecstar
|Suzuki
|301
|+157
|6
|Pramac Racing
|Ducati
|219
|+239
|7
|LCR Honda
|Honda
|210
|+248
|8
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|134
|+324
|9
|Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
|Aprilia
|106
|+352
|10
|Red Bull KTM Tech 3
|KTM
|42
|+416
|11
|Reale Avintia Racing
|Ducati
|32
|+426
The 2020 season kicks off on Tuesday with Pre Season testing where Marc Marquez will be aiming for his seventh MotoGP title, his ninth overall.