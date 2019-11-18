MotoGP

2019 MotoGP World Championship Standings

written by Ryan Lilly
Marc Marquez has helped Honda achieve the Triple Crown! (Credit: MotoGP)

The 2019 MotoGP World Championship came to a close this weekend at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia.

There have been many championships wrapped up over the course of the season, with so many familiar names and teams at the top.

World Riders Championship:

Marc Marquez claimed his Eighth World Championship this season onboard the Repsol Honda, dominating the 2019 MotoGP World Championship.

The Spaniard has finished every race this season in first or second, except Austin when he crashed from the lead of the race.

Marquez also becomes the first-ever rider to break the 400 point barrier, collecting a grand total of 420 World Championship points.

PosRiderTeamManufacturer PointsGap
1Marc MarquezRepsol HondaHonda420
2Andrea DoviziosoDucati TeamDucati269+151
3Maverick VinalesMonster Energy Yamaha MotoGPYamaha211+209
4Alex RinsTeam Suzuki EcstarSuzuki205+215
5Fabio QuartararoPetronas Yamaha SRTYamaha192+228
6Danilo PetrucciDucati TeamDucati176+244
7Valentino RossiMonster Energy Yamaha MotoGPYamaha174+246
8Jack MillerPramac RacingDucati165+255
9Cal CrutchlowLCR Honda CastrolHonda133+287
10Franco MorbidelliPetronas Yamaha SRTYamaha115+305
11Pol EspargaroRed Bull Factory KTMKTM100+320
12Joan MirTeam Suzuki EcstarSuzuki92+328
13Takaaki NakagamiLCR Honda IdemitsuHonda74
+346
14Aleix EspargaroAprilia Racing Team GresiniAprilia63+357
15Francesco BagnaiaPramac RacingDucati54+366
16Andrea IannoneAprilia Racing Team GresiniAprilia43+377
17Miguel OliveiraRed Bull KTM Tech 3KTM33+387
18Johann ZarcoLCR Honda IdemitsuHonda30+390
19Jorge LorenzoRepsol Honda TeamHonda28
+392
20Tito RabatReale Avintia RacingDucati23+397
21Stefan BradlRepsol Honda TeamHonda16+404
22Michele Pirro Ducati TeamDucati9+411
23Hafizh SyahrinRed Bull KTM Tech 3KTM9+411
24Karel AbrahamReale Avintia RacingDucati9+411
25Sylvain GuintoliTeam Suzuki EcstarSuzuki7+413
26Mika KallioRed Bull Factory KTMKTM7+413
27Bradley SmithAprilia Factory Racing Aprilia0+420
28Iker LecuonaRed Bull KTM Tech 3KTM0+420

With help by World Champion Marc Marquez, Honda wrapped up the 2019 MotoGP Constructors Championship at their home track in Motegi.

Constructors Championship:

PosConstructorPointsGap
1Honda426
2Yamaha321+105
3Ducati318+108
4Suzuki234+192
5KTM111+315
6Aprilia88+338

Team Championship:

After the last round battle with Ducati, Repsol Honda has wrapped up the Team Championship.

The Japanese manufacturer beat Ducati by just 13 points.

PosTeamManufactuerPointsGap
1Repsol Honda TeamHonda458
2Ducati TeamDucati445+13
3Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGPYamaha385+73
4Petronas Yamaha SRTYamaha307+151
5Team Suzuki EcstarSuzuki301+157
6Pramac RacingDucati219+239
7LCR HondaHonda210+248
8Red Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM134+324
9Aprilia Racing Team GresiniAprilia106+352
10Red Bull KTM Tech 3KTM42+416
11Reale Avintia RacingDucati32+426

The 2020 season kicks off on Tuesday with Pre Season testing where Marc Marquez will be aiming for his seventh MotoGP title, his ninth overall.

Ryan Lilly

19 Year old passionate for all things Motorsport. Love motorcycle racing and aim for a future based in the paddock. Work at British Superbikes

