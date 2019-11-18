2019 MotoGP World Championship Standings

The 2019 MotoGP World Championship came to a close this weekend at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia.

There have been many championships wrapped up over the course of the season, with so many familiar names and teams at the top.

World Riders Championship:

Marc Marquez claimed his Eighth World Championship this season onboard the Repsol Honda, dominating the 2019 MotoGP World Championship.

The Spaniard has finished every race this season in first or second, except Austin when he crashed from the lead of the race.

Marquez also becomes the first-ever rider to break the 400 point barrier, collecting a grand total of 420 World Championship points.

Pos Rider Team Manufacturer Points Gap 1 Marc Marquez Repsol Honda Honda 420 2 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati Team Ducati 269 +151 3 Maverick Vinales Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 211 +209 4 Alex Rins Team Suzuki Ecstar Suzuki 205 +215 5 Fabio Quartararo Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha 192 +228 6 Danilo Petrucci Ducati Team Ducati 176 +244 7 Valentino Rossi Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 174 +246 8 Jack Miller Pramac Racing Ducati 165 +255 9 Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda Castrol Honda 133 +287 10 Franco Morbidelli Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha 115 +305 11 Pol Espargaro Red Bull Factory KTM KTM 100 +320 12 Joan Mir Team Suzuki Ecstar Suzuki 92 +328 13 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda Idemitsu Honda 74

+346 14 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 63 +357 15 Francesco Bagnaia Pramac Racing Ducati 54 +366 16 Andrea Iannone Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 43 +377 17 Miguel Oliveira Red Bull KTM Tech 3 KTM 33 +387 18 Johann Zarco LCR Honda Idemitsu Honda 30 +390 19 Jorge Lorenzo Repsol Honda Team Honda 28

+392 20 Tito Rabat Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 23 +397

21 Stefan Bradl Repsol Honda Team Honda 16 +404 22 Michele Pirro Ducati Team Ducati 9 +411 23 Hafizh Syahrin Red Bull KTM Tech 3 KTM 9 +411 24 Karel Abraham Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 9 +411 25 Sylvain Guintoli Team Suzuki Ecstar Suzuki 7 +413 26 Mika Kallio Red Bull Factory KTM KTM 7 +413 27 Bradley Smith Aprilia Factory Racing Aprilia 0 +420 28 Iker Lecuona Red Bull KTM Tech 3 KTM 0 +420

With help by World Champion Marc Marquez, Honda wrapped up the 2019 MotoGP Constructors Championship at their home track in Motegi.

Constructors Championship:

Pos Constructor Points Gap 1 Honda 426 2 Yamaha 321 +105 3 Ducati 318 +108 4 Suzuki 234 +192 5 KTM 111 +315 6 Aprilia 88 +338

Team Championship:

After the last round battle with Ducati, Repsol Honda has wrapped up the Team Championship.

The Japanese manufacturer beat Ducati by just 13 points.

Pos Team Manufactuer Points Gap 1 Repsol Honda Team Honda 458 2 Ducati Team Ducati 445 +13 3 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 385 +73 4 Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha 307 +151 5 Team Suzuki Ecstar Suzuki 301 +157 6 Pramac Racing Ducati 219 +239 7 LCR Honda Honda 210 +248 8 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 134 +324 9 Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 106 +352 10 Red Bull KTM Tech 3 KTM 42 +416 11 Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 32 +426

The 2020 season kicks off on Tuesday with Pre Season testing where Marc Marquez will be aiming for his seventh MotoGP title, his ninth overall.