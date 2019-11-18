MotoGP

Alex Marquez confirmed as Marc Marquez’s Teammate for 2020

by Ryan Lilly
Alex Marquez will join brother Marc Marquez in the Repsol Honda Team. (Credit: MotoGP)

Moto2 World Champion Alex Marquez will step up to the MotoGP class in 2020, joining brother Marc Marquez in the Repsol Honda Team on a one-year contract.

Marquez will replace five-times World Champion Jorge Lorenzo, who announced his retirement from Motorcycle racing on Thursday.

Honda Racing Corporation has announced that Alex Marquez will move from the intermediate class to partner eight-time World Champion Marc Marquez for his debut season in the premier class.

Marquez will join the Repsol Honda Team for the first pre-season test in Valencia, something he last did as a gift from Honda for winning the 2014 Moto3 World Championship.

Alex is a 12-time race winner in the smaller classes, winning two World Championships on the way.

Marquez, however, will have to get up to speed fairly quickly, something that the Spaniard has struggled with in the past.

The 23-year-old is now set to make his full-time debut in the premier class on Tuesday and Wednesday, however, it is believed it will be in LCR Honda colours rather than Repsol.

This leaves the door open for Johann Zarco to join Avintia Ducati after the team agreed to a contract extension with Ducati, or make a Moto2 return, replacing Alex Marquez in the Marc VDS team.

Ryan Lilly

19 Year old passionate for all things Motorsport. Love motorcycle racing and aim for a future based in the paddock. Work at British Superbikes

