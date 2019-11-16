Andrea Migno takes Pole at the final round of the season

Andrea Migno blitzed the field to take Pole Position ahead of the Valencia Grand Prix with Marcos Ramirez second and teammate Jaume Masia third.

The Italian’s impressive lap time of 1:38.683 was by far the quickest time of the weekend and nearly three tenths faster than Ramirez.

The LeOpard rider is only one point behind Tony Arbolino in the race for third place in the championship and will fancy his chances at claiming that spot due to the Snipers Team rider starting in only twelfth place.

Qualifying One – In-form Arenas eliminated while Suzuki makes it through fastest

Qualifying one for the final Moto3 race of the year was topped by Tatsuki Suzuki as the SIC58 rider was joined by Carlos Tatay, Alonso Lopez and Darren Binder.

The star of the session was without doubt the newly-crowned RedBull Rookies Cup Champion Tatay who will join the gird full-time in 2020.

While it was an impressive first qualifying for some, there were some big names who missed out most notably Albert Arenas and Kaito Toba.

Arenas has been one of the best performers over the last four rounds which includes a third, second and a win at Thailand, but the Spaniard couldn’t hook up a lap to get him through.

Qualifying Two – Dominant Migno takes Maiden Pole in Valencia

Migno looked to be the early favorite once the session started as he set about topping the time sheets immediately.

While the 23 year-old looked comfortable, the times started to quicken which meant Migno’s Pole lap was under serious pressure. However, his superb final lap ended any possibility of being beaten.

Heading off the second row will be Aron Canet who will be looking to close out the season on a positive note ahead of his move up to Moto2.

Fifth was Sergio Garcia of the Estrella Galicia team, while Filip Salac managed to get sixth ahead of the 2019 World Champion Lorenzo Dalla Porta.

Suzuki was eighth and joined by fellow qualifying one rider Binder to round out the third row of the grid.

Romano Fenati rounded out the top ten, while big names such as John McPhee and Niccolo Antonelli could only manage thirteenth and fourteenth respectively.