Championship on the line as MotoE heads to Valencia for last round

The 2019 MotoE World Cup Championship heads to Valencia this weekend for a double header which will crown the inaugural series champion.

Italian Matteo Ferrari leads the championship by a healthy margin of nineteen points thanks to his double victory last time out at Misano.

While Ferrari has a nice buffer going into the last round, the double race structure means the championship is still there to be won for a number of riders.

Second in the standings is Hector Garzo who has yet to take the top spot on the podium in 2019, but has instead relied on his consistency which has yielded three top four finishes in the four races so far.

Five points back on the Spaniard is former MotoGP rider and early season favorite Bradley Smith, who’s best result came in the opening race of the year at Sachsnering with a second place finish.

Mike Di Meglio currently sits fourth on forty-seven points one behind Smith and will need a strong weekend to stand a chance of clinching the title.

It was a disappointing weekend in Misano for the 31 year-old French rider who went into the weekend leading the championship by five points.

Di Meglio failed to complete a qualifying lap in the EPole session due to a crash, before technical issues hampered him race one. The Marc VDS rider did manage to score points with a tenth place result in race two.

Fifth is another ex MotoGP rider in the shape of Belgian Xavier Simeon, who has flashed at times but not shown the consistency of others which leaves him on the outside looking in.

MotoE is back in action for the first time since the fifteenth of September as the series has not been a part of any non European rounds.

With champions already crowned in MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3, this is the sole remaining title up for grabs, as the action getting underway on Friday with FP1.