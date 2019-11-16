Fabio Quartararo steals final pole of the season

MotoGP rookie Fabio Quartararo has taken the final pole position of the season with a stunning lap at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

Quartararo’s 1:29.978 was just +0.032s quicker than Marc Marquez who lines up in second place, with Jack Miller in third.

Despite a strong showing in the middle of the session, Maverick Vinales could only manage 4th onboard his Monster Energy Yamaha, with Franco Morbidelli and Andrea Dovizioso completing the second row.

The two Suzuki Ecstar bikes of Joan Mir and Alex Rins, who made his way up from Q1, head row three alongside Britons Cal Crutchlow.

Danilo Petrucci was 10th ahead of Pol Espargaro who joined Rins from Q1, and ran a hard rear tyre throughout the Q2 session.

Valentino Rossi‘s difficult weekend continues, The Doctor could only manage a 1:30.954, resulting in a 12th place grid position for the final race of the year.

Johann Zarco will line up 14th ahead of Ducati test rider Michele Pirro and the first of the Aprilia‘s Aleix Espargaro.

Jorge Lorenzo will start his final MotoGP race from 16th ahead of Mika Kallio and Tito Rabat.

Iker Lecuona had a strong showing, finishing in 19th ahead of Karel Abraham and teammate Hafizh Syahrin.

The final round of the MotoGP World Championship starts Sunday (17th) at 14:00 local time.