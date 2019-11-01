Go Fas Racing partners with Stewart-Haas Racing for 2020

Go Fas Racing has formed an alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season. As part of the deal, SHR will provide chassis and other technical information to their new partner. GFR broke the news on Friday.

“2020 will be an exciting year at GFR with the addition of SHR cars and their technical assistance,” GFR owner Archie St. Hilaire stated. “I can’t thank all of the great people at SHR for the opportunity to align with them. All of this couldn’t happen without the help of our wonderful sponsors and marketing partners. GFR has improved every year in our six years in the NASCAR Cup Series and I believe that the best is yet to come for this little team and our great group of employees.”

GFR currently fields the #32 Ford Mustang for Corey LaJoie. LaJoie, in his first year with the team, sits twenty-ninth in points with two top-ten finishes, both at superspeedways. His 2020 plans have not been revealed, but signs point to him returning to GFR provided contract talks are fruitful.

Since St. Hillaire formed the team in 2012 as FAS Lane Racing, GFR has exclusively raced Fords. The team is partnered with Ford Performance and Roush Yates Engines. SHR currently operates four Cup cars and the #00 for up-and-coming Cole Custer in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Although a 2020 driver for the #32 has yet to be announced, some have speculated Custer could take over the ride; the Xfinity title contender has three career Cup starts, all in 2018.

“This arrangement will allow Go Fas Racing to improve its performance in 2020 and position itself for future growth,” SHR’s Vice President of Competition Greg Zipadelli commented.