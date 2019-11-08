Harvey and Meyer Shank Racing expand to full-time entry for 2020

Meyer Shank Racing has today announced that it will expand its schedule to encompass the entirety of the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series; marking the first time that the team will take part in a full season in the championship. Jack Harvey will continue to drive the team’s #60 Honda and the team will now ally with Andretti Autosport in a technical partnership.

Meyer Shank Racing made their debut in the NTT IndyCar Series for the 2017 Indianapolis 500, running under Michael Shank Racing in a partnership with Andretti. The team moved to a part-time schedule of six races in 2018 after forming an alliance with Arrow Schmidt Peterson, a partnership that would then expand to ten races for the 2019 season.

British driver and Indy Lights graduate, Jack Harvey, would drive for the team in all seventeen races they have entered to-date, with the #60 entry often outperforming expectations. This year’s season, in particular, was fantastic for both team and driver, with Harvey securing both his and the team’s first IndyCar podium at the Grand Prix of Indianapolis after finishing in third place. Jack would place inside the top ten on three more occasions during the season.

The potential of a full-time entry for the team has long been rumoured. Today’s news finally confirms this. There had been doubts as to whether the team would be able to continue after their previous partners, Arrow Schmidt Peterson, merged with McLaren Racing for 2020 to become Arrow McLaren Racing SP and subsequently put an end to the alliance with Meyer Shank Racing.

However, today’s news also confirmed that Meyer Shank Racing would be reuniting with Andretti Autosport in a multi-year technical partnership, thus allowing the team to expand to a full-time entry with Harvey.

“This is the moment that we all work so extremely hard for,” Harvey said. “I am beyond grateful for this opportunity to go racing with Meyer Shank Racing, AutoNation and SiriusXM full time. We have shown we can be competitive, and I can’t wait to build on that and get started on another multi-year program with this group.

“This is the first time in four years I’ll be competing full time, I owe that to Michael [Shank], Jim [Meyer], Marc [Cannon], my manager Bob [Perona] and my family for the support and belief. I’ve never been so excited to go racing.”

Similarly excited by today’s news was Meyer Shank Racing co-owner, Michael Shank. In today’s press release, Shank gave thanks to his long term partners, AutoNation and SiriusXM, who will be continuing their roles as sponsors of the #60 car heading into the team’s first full-time season next year.

“These last two years we have been taking the season in stride and really learning how to build our program to the point where we can run all 17 races,” Shank said today. “This year has been great and Jack has produced some spectacular results for us and we, as a team, are proud to have him back next year. And of course, all of this would not be possible without AutoNation and SiriusXM who have worked side by side with us from the very beginning and they are a big factor in getting our program to where it is right now.

“Of course sticking by Honda was a very important decision for me. We have stood by HPD and Honda for many years in both the sports car and INDYCAR paddocks and to be able to continue to work with them in 2020 is something I am really grateful for.”

The 2020 NTT IndyCar Series will kick-off with the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday, March 15.