Isle of Man TT 2020 cancelled amid Coronavirus fears

The Isle of Man TT 2020 has been cancelled due to the spread of Coronavirus.

Government ministers made the hard decision to cancel the upcoming 2020 Isle of Man TT to protect residents of the island as well as those involved in the actual racing itself, following the likes of MotoGP, WSBK and Formula1 who have all cancelled or postponed events since the global pandemic.

The event, which was due to take place from 30th May to 13th June, hasn’t been called off since the 2001 outbreak of Foot and Mouth disease.

In a press release issued earlier today, the organisers stated: ‘The Department for Enterprise will, in due course, issue full refunds for all Official Tickets including Grandstand tickets, Hospitality Packages and other Official Event Experiences purchased through iomttraces.com.‘ A slight silver lining to the otherwise endless clouds.

There is still a question mark over whether the Manx GP will take place on 22nd August, but the Department of Enterprise’s Motorsports Team will continue to review the situation over the upcoming future.

