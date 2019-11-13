Hungarian GP in the pipeline for Dorna Sports and MotoGP

Dorna Sports have signed a preliminary agreement to bring Hungary back on the MotoGP Calendar from 2022.

An agreement is understood to have been signed between the Hungarian government and Dorna Sports that would see Hungary host a MotoGP event between 2022 and 2026, subject to the promoter’s contract being signed before the end of February 2020.

Hungary has hosted two MotoGP events in 1990 and 1992, with Eddie Lawson and Mick Doohan sharing the 500cc premier class wins.

However, MotoGP plans to return to Hungary at a brand new circuit, announced by Minister for Innovation and Technology Laszlo Palkovics and Hungarian 2007 125cc World Champion Gabor Talmacsi.

The event plans to take place at a brand new circuit, likely in the east of the country.

CEO of Dorna Sports Carmelo Ezpeleta commented: “I am very proud to be able to announce negotiations for another addition to the future MotoGP calendar and continue to see our sport grow and develop across the world. A new race – and circuit – in Hungary is an exciting prospect for us all and brings MotoGP back to a country with a great tradition in racing in which we’re excited to see MotoGP play a key role going forward.”

The addition of the Hungarian Grand Prix could see the calendar extend beyond 22 races, with rumours hinting at an Indonesian Grand Prix joining the calendar.

MotoGP will extend to a 20-race calendar in 2020, as Finland joins the MotoGP roster.