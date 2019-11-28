Jonathan Rea tops day one in Jerez

World Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea continued his fine form in Jerez, topping the opening day of testing at the Circuito de Jerez.

Rea, who completed 63 laps on his Kawasaki ZX-10R ended the day on top, setting a lap time of a 1:39.207, just +0.019s clear of newly recruited PATA Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu and +0.334s clear of Michael Van der Mark.

Second KRT rider Alex Lowes was fourth as he continues to adapt to the Kawasaki machine, with Loris Baz completing the top five.

Bennetts British Superbike champion Scott Redding ended the day in 6th, despite earlier troubles at turn 5 that saw the Englishman’s Ducati V4 Panigale become beached in the gravel.

BMW returned to the track after skipping the earlier Aragon test, with Tom Sykes completing 50 laps as the German team continue to develop the BMW S1000RR.

Sykes ended the day in 7th ahead of Chaz Davies and Yamaha test rider Nicolo Canepa.

Making his debut with the BMW team, Eugene Laverty ended his first day in 10th overall with 63 laps completed.

The Irishman was +1.764s shy of his countryman’s top time.

Eugene Laverty in BMW colours during the Jerez test. (Credit: WorldSBK)

Fresh from the MotoGP test, Michele Pirro was back out on track to help develop the Panigale, the Italian ended the day in 11th.

World Superbike rookie Garrett Gerloff was 12th onboard the GRT Yamaha ahead of Xavi Fores, who makes his World Superbike return in 2020 with the Puccetti Kawasaki team.

Second GRT Yamaha rider Federico Carricassulo was 14th as he continues to adapt to the much more powerful Yamaha R1 superbike, the former Supersport runner-up ended the day +2.232s down on Rea’s top time.

Lorenzo Savadori also returns to the championship in 2020, the Pedercini Kawasaki rider completed 64 laps and ended the opening day in 15th.

Moto2 World Championship rider Fabio Di Giannantonio was also in attendance and split the Superbike and Supersport riders on the timesheets, with Christophe Ponsson leading MV Agusta‘s Randy Krummenacher in the World Supersport class.

Randy Krummenacher onboard his new MV Agusta for the 2020 WorldSSP season. (Credit: WorldSBK)

Phillip Oettl was the third Supersport machine on the timesheets, +0.867s down on Ponsson’s time.

Also making their World Supersport debuts in 2020 is Andrea Locatelli, Steven Odendaal and Can Oncu, who all make the switch from Moto2.

Ana Carrasco was the sole Supersport 300 rider and enjoyed ten laps onboard Jonathan Rea’s World Superbike machine in the morning.