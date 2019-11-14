Jorge Lorenzo announces his retirement

Jorge Lorenzo has announced his retirement ahead of the 2019 Valencian Grand Prix in front of his fellow MotoGP riders.

The five-time World Champion Jorge Lorenzo has confirmed his retirement today in an ‘exceptional’ Press Conference with Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta.

In an injury-riddled season, Lorenzo has never been at the forefront of the MotoGP pack, therefore has decided to retire from MotoGP racing.

Lorenzo first burst onto the scene in Jerez 2002 onboard a 125cc Derbi, Lorenzo was quick to get up to speed, picking up his first win in just his second season.

The Mallorcan picked up a further three more wins before progressing into the 250cc class for the 2005 season and ended his debut season in 5th.

Lorenzo took six podiums in his debut year before eventually standing on the top step in the opening round of 2006.

In that year, Lorenzo went on to win eight races, clinching the World Championship at the same time.

A year later and Lorenzo had successfully defended his title.

In 2008, Lorenzo progressed into the MotoGP class as a two time 250cc Champion.

Lorenzo joined Valentino Rossi at the Fiat Yamaha team and instantly made a name for himself in the premier class.

Lorenzo took his first win in his debut season at round three before pulling off a sensational ride in China, two days after breaking both of his ankles.

Jorge Lorenzo in his debut season with Yamaha (Credit: MotoGP.com)

The rookie went on to finish his first season 4th overall.

Lorenzo stuck with Yamaha till the end of 2016, picking up 44 race wins and three premier-class World Championships with the Japanese Manufacturer.

In 2017, Jorge Lorenzo left Yamaha to join Ducati.

A difficult but constantly improving 2017 left Lorenzo with high hopes ahead of the 2018 season, where he picked up his first win with the Bologna machine.

Lorenzo took three race wins on board the Ducati, before moving to Repsol Honda for 2020.

Joining Marc Marquez to form a Repsol Honda ‘dream-team’, the 2019 season hasn’t gone how the 32-year-old would’ve hoped, currently lying 19th in the overall standings with just 25 points to his name.

Lorenzo has failed to break into the top ten so far this year.

Jorge Lorenzo has decided to close what was an impressive chapter of his life taking five World titles, 68 wins and 152 podiums.

It is expected that current LCR Honda Idemitsu rider Johann Zarco will replace Lorenzo in the Factory team after two impressive performances aboard the RC213v.