Loris Baz continues with Ten Kate for 2020

Loris Baz will continue with the Ten Kate Racing Team for the 2020 season of the World Superbike Championship he has confirmed today at the EICMA show in Milan.

Baz joined the Ten Kate team at the midpoint of the 2019 season, making his debut at the Jerez round of the season.

Since returning to the class, Baz has scored three fourth-place finishes, which helped the Frenchman finish 10th in the overall standings.

Baz first joined the World Superbike class back in 2012 with the Kawasaki Racing Team and stayed there till the end of 2014.

Baz is a two-time race winner in the World Superbike championship with his strongest season of fifth place in the final riders’ standings back in 2014, which saw the rider from Sallanches progress into MotoGP.

The Frenchman then returned to World Superbikes in 2018 with the BMW team and ended the season in 11th.

Baz was then left without a ride for the 2019 season, that was until Dutch team Ten Kate struck a deal with Yamaha to run an R1 in the World Superbike Class.

Speaking at the EICMA show in Milan, Baz stated: “I am really looking forward to it because in 2019, it was really special, and we’ve been doing some great things, but it has also been difficult. Learning the bike every weekend without any tests, just two days mid-season, and we have so many things to test.

“I am really looking forward to it, I am sure we can improve the bike so we can fight at the front every weekend next year. I know the team is really looking forward to it as well, so it will be an exciting 2020 season with Ten Kate Yamaha for sure,” Baz concluded.

The 2020 season commences in Phillip Island in February 2020.