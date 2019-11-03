Lundgaard Headed the way in FIA Formula 3 Post-Season Testing

After the inaugural FIA Formula 3 Championship came to a close at the Sochi Autodrom, the teams got some more running in at the post-season test at the Circuit de Valencia.

The pace of the three days was headed by ART Grand Prix‘s Christian Lundgaard who set the benchmark time in the morning session of the second day, with a 1:20.860 lap.

Day three of the test was not representative due to rain, with Logan Sargeant setting the quickest time in the conditions – however, Lundgaard did end up second fastest to prove he could put in competitive times no matter the weather.

After his fall out with Red Bull, a lot of eyes were on Dan Ticktum as he seeks to redeem himself after the spectacular breakdown of his relationship with the Austrian energy drinks brand.

With ninth best in the the dry conditions, the two time Macau Grand Prix winner will be hopeful of starting afresh after a turbulent 2019.

Ticktum will also be returning to Macau as he aims for a third consecutive victory round the streets.

Another driver drawing the eyes of many was Billy Monger. The Briton, who can only race in FIA accredited single seaters after he lobbied them to change the rule to allow disabled drivers to take part, put in a decent effort in his two days behind the wheel of the Carlin Buzz Racing machine.

With 107 laps to his name, Monger gained a lot of mileage under his belt as he looks to make the step up into the series.

Jack Doohan, son of legendary MotoGP rider Mick Doohan, was another driver needing to proving himself during the test. Although in a different discipline he will be keen to be out of his father’s shadow.

Ending the test with the sixth best time done a lot to prove the young Australian has more to him than just his name.

The 2019 Teams’ Champions PREMA Racing did not have any of their drivers who swept the top three places in the standings with them, as they assessed; Sargeant, Oscar Pistari, Enaam Ahmed, Enzo Fittipaldi and Frederik Vesti over the course of the three days.

Whoever PREMA shall go with for 2020 shall have a lot of pressure on them as the team looks to maintain its stronghold of the junior categories.

Getting underway in March, it will not be long until the 2020 season is upon us – and with pre-season testing before that teams’ line ups will soon start to be revealed.

Before then though, the teams and drivers need to regroup for the Macau GP – which will be a stand alone event as part of the FIA F3 World Cup – as they take on the iconic race.