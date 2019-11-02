Marquez escapes injury after Q2 highside

Marc Marquez has escaped injury after a highside during the final moments of this afternoon’s Qualifying 2 session ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Following eventual poleman Fabio Quartararo, Marquez let his rear tyre temperature drop too much, changing direction into the tight left-hander, the scene where Marquez pulled off another save during Friday’s opening practice session, when his rear tyre lost grip, sending the World Champion into a highside.

Marquez landed hard on his feet, knees, elbows and wrists but has been passed ‘fit’ after checks in the medical centre.

The eight-time World Champion has suffered contusions to his knees, elbows and pain in both shoulders from the impact but was cleared of any fractures or internal injuries. He will be assessed again tomorrow morning.

The crash ended the session for Marquez, and see’s the Spaniard line-up in his lowest grid position since Mugello 2015.

“I’m ok, I’m in a lot of pain all over my body after a big crash. We have a good setting for race rhythm, but we were struggling a little bit with one fast lap and especially looking for something more in the change of directions,” said the Repsol Honda rider.

(Credit: MotoGP.com)

Marquez put his crash down to a too aggressive change of direction, however, a similar moment on the exit to the final corner suggests his tyre was not up to temperature.

“The tyres were ready but I was maybe a little too aggressive in the change of direction. Honestly, I’m more disappointed starting 11th than with the crash itself. From 11th it will be difficult, even if we did have a good rhythm in FP4. This season we have had 17 almost perfect qualifying practices, but we will see what we can do tomorrow.”

Marc Marquez will be looking to take Repsol Honda to the top of the team championship this weekend, as well as looking to beat his teammates, Jorge Lorenzo, points record.

The Checkered Flag would like to pass on their deepest condolences to the friends and family of Indonesia’s Afridza Munandar, who passed away today while racing in the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup at the Sepang International Circuit.