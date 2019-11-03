Miguel Oliveira undergoes successful shoulder surgery

Tech 3 KTM‘s Miguel Oliveira has undergone successful surgery on his right shoulder following a massive Free Practice Four accident at Phillip Island

Although Oliveira sustained injuries to both of his hands, the main concern for the Portugese rider was his right shoulder that the rookie had previously injured at Silverstone after being taken out by Johann Zarco.

The team confirmed on the morning of the penultimate round of the 2019 MotoGP World Championship that Oliveira would undergo surgery in Austria today, with the Portugese rider confirming this evening that everything went to plan.

Miguel Oliveira is set to undergo surgery today. Following his right shoulder injury in Silverstone & another heavy fall during the Australian GP, he is currently in hospital in Innsbruck, Austria, where Dr. Karl Golser will perform operation on his damaged ligaments. pic.twitter.com/geIyBCwAia — Red Bull KTM Tech3 (@Tech3Racing) November 3, 2019 Miguel Olveira will most likely miss the final round of the season in Valencia

The estimated recovery time for the 24-year-old will be around three months, meaning we should see him back in action for the Malaysian test in February.

Oliveira tried to ride during Friday’s Free Practice at the Sepang International Circuit but withdrew from the event after completing four laps.

Oliveira will be joined by current Moto2 rider Iker Lecuona at the satellite Tech 3 KTM team in 2020.