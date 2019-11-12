Peter Hickman eyes fourth Macau win

Peter Hickman returns to Macau this weekend as the Isle Of Man TT record holder aims for his fourth win at the Chinese road circuit.

The Armco-lined circuit has seen Hickman stand on the top step in three of the last four events, winning in 2015, 2016 and 2018.

Hickman will once again ride the BMW S1000RR, prepared by Road Racing veteran Michael Rutter under the Bathams Racing Banner.

Teammate Rutter will once again ride the road prepared MotoGP-based Honda RCV, as he aims to improve on his runner up spot in his debut race with the bike.

The 2019 race also sees two familiar faces return to the prestigious 3.8-mile Guia street circuit, as Lee Johnston and Ian Hutchinson make their return.

Johnston sat out of last year’s event and reckons that the heat and humidity could be against him as he makes his return.

Ian Hutchinson will make his return after three year’s away from the Grand Prix.

Hutchinson broke his leg in the 2017 Isle Of Man TT and has not competed in Macau since his injury.

Hutchinson will be riding a BMW S1000RR, prepared by the Milwaukee with SMT team.

Macau also sees some returning familiar faces with John McGuiness once again competing with the 2019 Bennetts British Superbike Championship winning team, PBM Ducati. David Johnson will partner McGuiness onboard the Panigale.

Derek Sheils, Davey Todd, Horst Saiger and Gary Johnston are all among the 28 riders scheduled to line up on Saturday 16th November.

The 53rd edition of the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix begins with Practice and Qualifying on Thursday 14th.

Friday’s on-track action is kicked off with a second Motorcycle Qualifying session before the cars head out to complete the day’s action.

The race will be held on Saturday 16th, with Warm-Up taking place before the 12-lap race on Saturday afternoon.