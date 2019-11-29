Sette Câmara heads DAMS one-two in F2 Practice in Abu Dhabi

Sérgio Sette Câmara was fastest in the FIA Formula 2 Free Practice session in Abu Dhabi.

The Brazilian led his DAMS team-mate Nicholas Latifi, who has been confirmed at ROKiT Williams Racing for 2020. Latifi had topped the session in the first fifteen minutes by three tenths over this year’s champion Nyck de Vries before the track continued to evolve.

The session was red-flagged with ten minutes remaining when Matevos Isaakyan crashed his Sauber Junior Team by Charouz car into the barrier at Turn Nineteen, of which no restart came for the drivers to return to the track to improve their times.

Therefore, Sette Câmara and Latifi occupied first and second, with Guanyu Zhou in third position for UNI-Virtuosi Racing ahead of Callum Ilott and Louis Delétraz. De Vries ended his practice session in tenth position for ART Grand Prix.

This weekend’s debutant Christian Lundgaard, racing for Trident, ended his first official session in the second tier in eighteenth and just under three seconds off the pace.

Less than a full second separated the top twelve but with qualifying coming up later today under the lights and in cooler temperatures, the times from practice will not be as representative.

F2 Qualifying gets underway at 15:00 GMT after Formula 1 Free Practice 2.

2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship - Yas Marina Circuit - Practice Classification