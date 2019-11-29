Formula 2

Sette Câmara snatches pole for Feature Race in Abu Dhabi

by Tom Cairns
Sérgio Sette Câmara has qualified on pole position for the FIA Formula 2 Feature Race in Abu Dhabi.

The DAMS pilot was third in the first run, as Callum Ilott had provisional pole to his name, a tenth ahead of second place Louis Delétraz going into the final fifteen minutes of the session.

The last run saw improvements from some, including Nyck de Vries. The Dutchman was able to jump up to fifth behind Nicholas Latifi. Sette Câmara was able to leap into first position ahead of Ilott and Delétraz.

Meanwhile, Sean Gelael spun his PREMA Racing on the exit of the penultimate corner, stalling his car as a consequence and other drivers having to back out of their final flying laps when the yellow flags were being waved.

Luca Ghiotto was one of the unlucky bystanders and will line up eleventh for what looks to be his last race weekend in the series.

Sette Câmara though takes his third F2 pole and his second of the season. The four extra points means that he has closed the gap to Ghiotto and Latifi in the battle to finish second in the Drivers’ Championship.

The Feature Race begins tomorrow after Formula 1 qualifying at 14:45 GMT.

2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship - Yas Marina CIrcuit - Qualifying Classification

POS.NO.DRIVERNAT.TEAMTIME
15Sérgio Sette CâmaraBRADAMS1:49.751
211Callum IlottGBRSauber Junior Team by Charouz+0.089
31Louis DelétrazSWICarlin+0.180
42Nobuharu MatsushitaJAPCarlin+0.406
57Guanyu ZhouCHIUNI-Virtuosi Racing+0.439
64Nyck de VriesNEDART Grand Prix+0.537
76Nicholas LatifiCANDAMS+0.552
815Jack AitkenGBRCampos Racing+0.769
93Nikita MazepinRUSART Grand Prix+0.867
109Mick SchumacherGERPREMA Racing+0.901
118Luca GhiottoITAUNI-Virtuosi Racing+1.107
1220Giuliano AlesiFRATrident+1.169
1316Jordan KingGBRMP Motorsport+1.423
1422Artem MarkelovRUSBWT Arden+1.661
1512Matevos IsaakyanRUSSauber Junior Team by Charouz+1.771
1614Marino SatoJAPCampos Racing+2.078
1710Sean GelaelIDOPREMA Racing+2.133
1821Christian LundgaardDENTrident+2.389
1918Tatiana CalderónCOLBWT Arden+2.661
2017Mahaveer RaghunathanINDMP Motorsport+3.612
Tom Cairns

Currently, a Journalist at The Checkered Flag, writing articles most especially within the single-seater categories of motor racing including F1, F2, F3 and Formula E. I've recently graduated from the University of Lincoln with a Masters in Sports Journalism and a Bachelors in Media Production. Also a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award winner by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

