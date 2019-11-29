Sette Câmara snatches pole for Feature Race in Abu Dhabi

Sérgio Sette Câmara has qualified on pole position for the FIA Formula 2 Feature Race in Abu Dhabi.

The DAMS pilot was third in the first run, as Callum Ilott had provisional pole to his name, a tenth ahead of second place Louis Delétraz going into the final fifteen minutes of the session.

The last run saw improvements from some, including Nyck de Vries. The Dutchman was able to jump up to fifth behind Nicholas Latifi. Sette Câmara was able to leap into first position ahead of Ilott and Delétraz.

Meanwhile, Sean Gelael spun his PREMA Racing on the exit of the penultimate corner, stalling his car as a consequence and other drivers having to back out of their final flying laps when the yellow flags were being waved.

Luca Ghiotto was one of the unlucky bystanders and will line up eleventh for what looks to be his last race weekend in the series.

Sette Câmara though takes his third F2 pole and his second of the season. The four extra points means that he has closed the gap to Ghiotto and Latifi in the battle to finish second in the Drivers’ Championship.

The Feature Race begins tomorrow after Formula 1 qualifying at 14:45 GMT.

2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship - Yas Marina CIrcuit - Qualifying Classification