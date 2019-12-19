Alex Palou to join IndyCar with Dale Coyne Racing

Dale Coyne Racing has announced today that Alex Palou will join the team for the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series. The Spanish driver will compete in the series full-time and will by competing with the likes of Oliver Askew and Rinus VeeKay for rookie of the year honours.

Dale Coyne Racing has partnered with Team Goh, a Japanese racing team that has been competing since 1996. The team’s most notable achievement came in the 2004 24 hours of Le Mans, when the team took the overall victory with drivers Tom Kristensen, Seiji Ara and Rinaldo Capello.

Now, the team will move over to the United States to compete with Dale Coyne Racing in IndyCar. Palou will drive the entry under the Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh banner and will make his debut at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in March.

“I’m very excited about coming to America to race Indy cars,” Palou said today. “I’m grateful for all that have helped me get to this point of my career and especially Dale Coyne and Mr. Kazumichi Goh for giving me this opportunity.”

Palou has spent the last few months racing in the Japanese Super Formula series with TCS Nakajima Racing and in the Japanese Super GT Series with McLaren Customer Racing Japan. Super Formula was where he found his greatest fortune, finishing as the top rookie with third place in the overall standings in a season that saw him take victory at Fuji Speedway.

Prior to his move to Japan, Palou worked his way up the single seater ranks in Europe. In 2015, Palou became the first Spanish driver to win a GP3 Series race when he took victory at the season-finale at Yas Marina. In 2017, he would compete part-time in World Series Formula V8 3.5 and in the FIA Formula 2 series, but he would then move back down the ladder to the FIA Formula Three European Championship for 2018.

Palou’s move to IndyCar for 2020 was foreshadowed by a test with Dale Coyne Racing earlier this year at Mid-Ohio. In today’s announcement of Alex’s signing to the team for next year, team owner Dale Coyne stated that Alex had “impressed everyone” and that he shows “great promise for the future.”

“We’re very pleased to partner with our friend of many years Kazumichi Goh in this collaborative effort for 2020,” Coyne said. “We tested Alex at Mid-Ohio earlier this year, and he impressed everyone. His rise in performance over the past three years shows great promise for the future.”

Team Goh’s owner, Kazumichi Goh, shared Coyne’s excitement today. Goh said that he is looking forward to working with him again, after having previously worked with Alex in the Super GT finale this year.

“Alex shows great promise and we all are excited to continue our relationship with Alex and to see him progress his career towards the IndyCar series,” Goh said. “It will be an honor to be part of the Indianapolis 500, the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, and we hope to have the same success we achieved at Le Mans 24hr race with our overall win thanks to great team collaboration between Alex and Dale Coyne Racing.”

Dale Coyne Racing have yet to confirm their full line-up for the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series. It has already been announced that Sebastien Bourdais will not return to the team. It had been expected that the team’s rookie from this season, Santino Ferrucci, would be returning, but that has yet to be confirmed.

The 2020 NTT IndyCar Series will kick-off with the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday, March 15.