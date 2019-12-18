Delétraz and Piquet join forces at Charouz

Charouz Racing have today announced the signing of experienced Swiss racer Louis Delétraz and rookie Pedro Piquet for the 2020 FIA Formula 2 season.

The Czech squad had an up and down 2019, Callum Ilott showed impressive pace but only managing eleventh overall and Juan Manuel Correa was injured in the horrific crash at Spa which took the life of Anthoine Hubert.

But 2020 represents a new beginning and both Delétraz and Piquet showed good pace in the post-season test at Abu Dhabi, with Delétraz topping two of the three days.

The Swiss is returning to Charouz having raced for them in 2018 before leaving to join Carlin in 2019 where he scored three podiums in an eighth placed finish.

Brazilian Pedro Piquet pictured in testing at Abu Dhabi. Credit: FIA Formula 2

“I’m looking forward to working with the guys at Charouz again – many of whom are the same as when I drove there in 2018. I know they have good experience like me so I’m confident we can put that together and do something good in 2020,” said Delétraz

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Piquet will step up to F2 for the first time after a win and three podiums for Trident in FIA Formula 3 in 2019.

“After two years in GP3 and F3, the time is right to take the next step in my career and I think I’m ready for the challenge that F2 will bring,” said Piquet.

“I think I had some good training in the last series and that will definitely help me. I’m happy to join Charouz because they had two strong years in F2 and they have a fast car. “