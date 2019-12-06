Delétraz quickest on second day of Abu Dhabi Formula 2 test

Switzerland’s Louis Delétraz continued his fine form of Thursday as he topped the second day of the FIA Formula 2 post-season test from Abu Dhabi.
Driving for the Charouz Racing squad, the 22-year-old pipped PREMA’s FIA Formula 3 champion Robert Shwartzman with just five minutes to spare by 0.055s.
Delétraz’s time of a 1.50.124 was a full three tenths quicker than Marcus Armstrong’s quickest time in the morning session and four-tenths clear of his own efforts of day one.
Behind the lead two, Nikita Mazepin was third fastest although the Russian, driving for Carlin in the test having raced for ART in 2019, was almost half a second off the leading duo.
Pedro Piquet is Delétraz’s teammate for this test and he backed up his more experienced companion’s speed by setting the fourth-best lap time of the afternoon session although it was four-tenths off the fastest of the morning.
In fact, the morning session was perhaps the most competitive day of testing for quite some time as 16 drivers were all within a second when the chequered flag flew for lunch.
Another notable good job was by the MP Motorsport team as Ralph Boschung replaced Mahaveer Raghunathan for day two alongside Felipe Drugovich. Both drivers ended both sessions inside the top ten.
2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship – Post-season tests, Day 2, morning session
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|Marcus Armstrong
|ART Grand Prix
|1:50.436
|40
|2
|Louis Delétraz
|Charouz Racing System
|1:50.461
|39
|3
|Callum Ilott
|UNI-Virtuosi
|1:50.461
|25
|4
|Nikita Mazepin
|Carlin
|1:50.501
|22
|5
|Guanyu Zhou
|UNI-Virtuosi
|1:50.564
|42
|6
|Ralph Boschung
|MP Motorsport
|1:50.630
|32
|7
|Robert Shwartzman
|PREMA Racing
|1:50.804
|31
|8
|Dan Ticktum
|DAMS
|1:50.818
|27
|9
|Felipe Drugovich
|MP Motorsport
|1:50.831
|37
|10
|Christian Lundgaard
|ART Grand Prix
|1:50.888
|36
|11
|Mick Schumacher
|PREMA Racing
|1:50.897
|12
|12
|Niko Kari
|Campos Racing
|1:51.032
|30
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Carlin
|1:51.172
|36
|14
|Artem Markelov
|BWT HWA RACELAB
|1:51.193
|23
|15
|Giuliano Alesi
|BWT HWA RACELAB
|1:51.302
|27
|16
|Sean Gelael
|DAMS
|1:51.313
|24
|17
|Pedro Piquet
|Charouz Racing System
|1:51.479
|45
|18
|Roy Nissany
|Trident
|1:51.979
|36
|19
|Marino Sato
|Trident
|1:51.986
|38
|20
|Guilherme Samaia
|Campos Racing
|1:52.276
|35
2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship – Post-season tests, Day 2, afternoon session
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|Louis Deletraz
|Charouz Racing System
|1:50.124
|44
|2
|Robert Shwartzman
|PREMA Racing
|1:50.176
|29
|3
|Nikita Mazepin
|Carlin
|1:50.635
|27
|4
|Pedro Piquet
|Charouz Racing System
|1:50.812
|47
|5
|Ralph Boschung
|MP Motorsport
|1:50.869
|24
|6
|Felipe Drugovich
|MP Motorsport
|1:51.134
|33
|7
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Carlin
|1:51.175
|29
|8
|Artem Markelov
|BWT HWA RACELAB
|1:51.536
|33
|9
|Giuliano Alesi
|BWT HWA RACELAB
|1:51.679
|44
|10
|Marino Sato
|Trident
|1:51.877
|30
|11
|Guilherme Samaia
|Campos Racing
|1:52.035
|16
|12
|Guanyu Zhou
|UNI-Virtuosi
|1:52.172
|43
|13
|Sean Gelael
|DAMS
|1:55.916
|49
|14
|Christian Lundgaard
|ART Grand Prix
|1:55.961
|37
|15
|Dan Ticktum
|DAMS
|1:56.111
|43
|16
|Roy Nissany
|Trident
|1:56.124
|43
|17
|Callum Ilott
|UNI-Virtuosi
|1:56.261
|37
|18
|Niko Kari
|Campos Racing
|1:56.283
|32
|19
|Marcus Armstrong
|ART Grand Prix
|1:56.643
|42
|20
|Mick Schumacher
|PREMA Racing
|–
|–