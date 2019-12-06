Formula 2

Delétraz quickest on second day of Abu Dhabi Formula 2 test

by Joe Ellis
Credit: FIA Formula 2

Switzerland’s Louis Delétraz continued his fine form of Thursday as he topped the second day of the FIA Formula 2 post-season test from Abu Dhabi.

Driving for the Charouz Racing squad, the 22-year-old pipped PREMA’s FIA Formula 3 champion Robert Shwartzman with just five minutes to spare by 0.055s.

Delétraz’s time of a 1.50.124 was a full three tenths quicker than Marcus Armstrong’s quickest time in the morning session and four-tenths clear of his own efforts of day one.

2019 FIA F3 champion Robert Shwartzman impressed on day two. Credit: FIA Formula 2

Behind the lead two, Nikita Mazepin was third fastest although the Russian, driving for Carlin in the test having raced for ART in 2019, was almost half a second off the leading duo.

Pedro Piquet is Delétraz’s teammate for this test and he backed up his more experienced companion’s speed by setting the fourth-best lap time of the afternoon session although it was four-tenths off the fastest of the morning.

In fact, the morning session was perhaps the most competitive day of testing for quite some time as 16 drivers were all within a second when the chequered flag flew for lunch.

MP Motorsport had a very productive day with Felipe Drugovich and Ralph Boschung at the wheel. Credit: FIA Formula 2

Another notable good job was by the MP Motorsport team as Ralph Boschung replaced Mahaveer Raghunathan for day two alongside Felipe Drugovich. Both drivers ended both sessions inside the top ten.

2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship – Post-season tests, Day 2, morning session

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
1Marcus ArmstrongART Grand Prix1:50.43640
2Louis DelétrazCharouz Racing System1:50.46139
3Callum IlottUNI-Virtuosi1:50.46125
4Nikita MazepinCarlin1:50.50122
5Guanyu ZhouUNI-Virtuosi1:50.56442
6Ralph BoschungMP Motorsport1:50.63032
7Robert ShwartzmanPREMA Racing1:50.80431
8Dan TicktumDAMS1:50.81827
9Felipe DrugovichMP Motorsport1:50.83137
10Christian LundgaardART Grand Prix1:50.88836
11Mick SchumacherPREMA Racing1:50.89712
12Niko KariCampos Racing1:51.03230
13Yuki TsunodaCarlin1:51.17236
14Artem MarkelovBWT HWA RACELAB1:51.19323
15Giuliano AlesiBWT HWA RACELAB1:51.30227
16Sean GelaelDAMS1:51.31324
17Pedro PiquetCharouz Racing System1:51.47945
18Roy NissanyTrident1:51.97936
19Marino SatoTrident1:51.98638
20Guilherme SamaiaCampos Racing1:52.27635

2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship – Post-season tests, Day 2, afternoon session

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
1Louis DeletrazCharouz Racing System1:50.12444
2Robert ShwartzmanPREMA Racing1:50.17629
3Nikita MazepinCarlin1:50.63527
4Pedro PiquetCharouz Racing System1:50.81247
5Ralph BoschungMP Motorsport1:50.86924
6Felipe DrugovichMP Motorsport1:51.13433
7Yuki TsunodaCarlin1:51.17529
8Artem MarkelovBWT HWA RACELAB1:51.53633
9Giuliano AlesiBWT HWA RACELAB1:51.67944
10Marino SatoTrident1:51.87730
11Guilherme SamaiaCampos Racing1:52.03516
12Guanyu ZhouUNI-Virtuosi1:52.17243
13Sean GelaelDAMS1:55.91649
14Christian LundgaardART Grand Prix1:55.96137
15Dan TicktumDAMS1:56.11143
16Roy NissanyTrident1:56.12443
17Callum IlottUNI-Virtuosi1:56.26137
18Niko KariCampos Racing1:56.28332
19Marcus ArmstrongART Grand Prix1:56.64342
20Mick SchumacherPREMA Racing
If it's got an engine, I've watched it race. F2 and F3 correspondent with a sprinkling of speedway here and there.

