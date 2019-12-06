Delétraz quickest on second day of Abu Dhabi Formula 2 test

Switzerland’s Louis Delétraz continued his fine form of Thursday as he topped the second day of the FIA Formula 2 post-season test from Abu Dhabi.

Driving for the Charouz Racing squad, the 22-year-old pipped PREMA’s FIA Formula 3 champion Robert Shwartzman with just five minutes to spare by 0.055s.

Delétraz’s time of a 1.50.124 was a full three tenths quicker than Marcus Armstrong’s quickest time in the morning session and four-tenths clear of his own efforts of day one.

2019 FIA F3 champion Robert Shwartzman impressed on day two. Credit: FIA Formula 2

Behind the lead two, Nikita Mazepin was third fastest although the Russian, driving for Carlin in the test having raced for ART in 2019, was almost half a second off the leading duo.

Pedro Piquet is Delétraz’s teammate for this test and he backed up his more experienced companion’s speed by setting the fourth-best lap time of the afternoon session although it was four-tenths off the fastest of the morning.

In fact, the morning session was perhaps the most competitive day of testing for quite some time as 16 drivers were all within a second when the chequered flag flew for lunch.

MP Motorsport had a very productive day with Felipe Drugovich and Ralph Boschung at the wheel. Credit: FIA Formula 2

Another notable good job was by the MP Motorsport team as Ralph Boschung replaced Mahaveer Raghunathan for day two alongside Felipe Drugovich. Both drivers ended both sessions inside the top ten.

2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship – Post-season tests, Day 2, morning session

Pos. Driver Team Time Laps 1 Marcus Armstrong ART Grand Prix 1:50.436 40 2 Louis Delétraz Charouz Racing System 1:50.461 39 3 Callum Ilott UNI-Virtuosi 1:50.461 25 4 Nikita Mazepin Carlin 1:50.501 22 5 Guanyu Zhou UNI-Virtuosi 1:50.564 42 6 Ralph Boschung MP Motorsport 1:50.630 32 7 Robert Shwartzman PREMA Racing 1:50.804 31 8 Dan Ticktum DAMS 1:50.818 27 9 Felipe Drugovich MP Motorsport 1:50.831 37 10 Christian Lundgaard ART Grand Prix 1:50.888 36 11 Mick Schumacher PREMA Racing 1:50.897 12 12 Niko Kari Campos Racing 1:51.032 30 13 Yuki Tsunoda Carlin 1:51.172 36 14 Artem Markelov BWT HWA RACELAB 1:51.193 23 15 Giuliano Alesi BWT HWA RACELAB 1:51.302 27 16 Sean Gelael DAMS 1:51.313 24 17 Pedro Piquet Charouz Racing System 1:51.479 45 18 Roy Nissany Trident 1:51.979 36 19 Marino Sato Trident 1:51.986 38 20 Guilherme Samaia Campos Racing 1:52.276 35

2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship – Post-season tests, Day 2, afternoon session