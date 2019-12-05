Delétraz fastest on day 1 of Formula 2 testing with last-gasp lap

On the first day of the FIA Formula 2 Championship post-season test In Abu Dhabi, it was Charouz Racing’s Louis Delétraz who topped the timing sheets with a last-minute flyer, five seconds faster than any other time he had set in the afternoon session.

Delétraz not only topped the timesheets but also completed the most laps in the afternoon with 49 laps chalked up. He has taken Callum Ilott’s seat for this test as the Brit drives for UNI-Virtuosi. He was next on the lap count with 44.

The Swiss driver made the switch from 2019 team Carlin to Charouz with relative ease although his fastest time of a 1:50:543 was almost a second slower than the pole lap set by Sérgio Sette Câmara.

He headed ART Grand Prix duo Marcus Armstrong and Christian Lundgaard by 0.255s as they made the step up from FIA Formula 3 to F2.

New Zealand’s Marcus Armstrong was very impressive on his F2 début for ART. Credit: FIA Formula 2

Morning session pace-setter Mick Schumacher was fourth overall ahead of Artem Markelov who showed that he hadn’t lost that edge after a year of sporadic racing in 2019.

Red flags hindered both morning and afternoon sessions with Armstrong being one of those to bring the running to a brief halt when he stopped on track in the morning. Mahaveer Raghunathan, Felipe Drugovich and Guilherme Samaia also caused stoppages.

Recently announced DAMS driver Dan Ticktum was an impressive seventh on his first day as an F2 driver.

20-year-old Ticktum focused ahead of his first day of testing in F2. Credit: FIA Formula 2.

There are a further two days of testing to come from Abu Dhabi as many drivers are competing to earn themselves a seat for the 2020 season.

2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship – Post-season tests, Day 1, morning session

DRIVER TEAM LAPTIME LAPS 1 Mick Schumacher PREMA Racing 1:50.947 32 2 Louis Delétraz Charouz Racing System 1:50.958 18 3 Nikita Mazepin Carlin 1:51.034 22 4 Guanyu Zhou UNI-Virtuosi 1:51.178 26 5 Sean Gelael DAMS 1:51.449 31 6 Luca Ghiotto Trident 1:51.570 27 7 Callum Ilott UNI-Virtuosi 1:51.585 18 8 Artem Markelov BWT HWA RACELAB 1:51.626 19 9 Dan Ticktum DAMS 1:51.692 28 10 Niko Kari Campos Racing 1:51.963 28 11 Robert Shwartzman PREMA Racing 1:52.021 33 12 Christian Lundgaard ART Grand Prix 1:52.077 32 13 Yuki Tsunoda Carlin 1:52.155 27 14 Felipe Drugovich MP Motorsport 1:52.281 30 15 Pedro Piquet Charouz Racing System 1:52.448 32 16 Marino Sato Trident 1:52.516 28 17 Marcus Armstrong ART Grand Prix 1:52.653 22 18 Giuliano Alesi BWT HWA RACELAB 1:52.721 23 19 Mahaveer Raghunathan MP Motorsport 1:53.505 22 20 Guilherme Samaia Campos Racing 1:53.540 19

2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship – Post-season tests, Day 1, afternoon session