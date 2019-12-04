Formula 2 gears up ahead of 3-day Abu Dhabi test

Following the final round of the Formula 2 season in Abu Dhabi, the teams remain in the UAE for a three-day post-season test at the Yas Marina Circuit on 5-7 December 2019.

It’s the first chance many will get to assess drivers for the 2020 season although DAMS, PREMA, and newcomers HWA Racelab have already confirmed their driver lineups for 2020.

These three days of testing are going to fuel the fire regarding who ends up where next year with both the 2019 champion Nyck De Vries and vice-champion Nicholas Latifi leaving the series.

The entry list for day one of testing features a number of drivers who raced Formula 3 in 2019 as they look to advance up the junior formula ladder. Most notably Christian Lundgaard of ART who raced the final round of F2 for Trident.

Nikita Mazepin has seemingly been forced out of ART as he will test with Carlin alongside the Red Bull-backed Yuki Tsunoda.

Callum Ilott has jumped from the Sauber Junior Team to UNI-Virtuosi squad alongside 2019 rookie of the year Guanyu Zhou while Artem Markelov returns with HWA.

MP Motorsport will still field Mahaveer Raghunathan in the test despite the Indian incurring enough penalty points for TWO race bans in 2019 and being consistently multiple seconds off the pace.

The test will also give teams their first proper look at the brand-new 18-inch tyres that will be introduced in 2020 and those who get on top of it sooner will be in with the best shot of taking the honours next season.

Entry list for 2019 FIA Formula 2 post-season testing