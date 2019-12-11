Lewis Hamilton among the winners at 2019 BRDC Awards

Six-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton added four more awards to his collection at the 2019 BRDC Annual Awards in London on Monday.

Hamilton won two BRDC Gold Stars – one for winning the 2019 F1 Drivers’ Championship and another for an outstanding performance in an international competition – as well as the Graham Hill and Johnny Wakefield trophies.

The 34-year-old, who received his world championship trophy in Paris at the FIA Prize Giving Gala on Friday evening, could not attend the ceremony but did pre-record a message paying his thanks to those in attendance.

Hamilton’s Mercedes AMG Motorsport team principal Toto Wolff and chief race engineer Andrew Shovlin were also honoured.

The afternoon, hosted at Mayfair’s London Marriott Hotel, saw a total of £3,500 raised for the BRDC Motor Sport Charity.

BRDC Rising Star and Williams Racing development driver Jamie Chadwick won the first prize of the ceremony, the club’s Special Achievement Award, in recognition of her championship triumph in the inaugural W Series season.

Another eminent female racing driver Sophia Flörsch picked up The Innes Ireland Trophy for “displaying qualities of courage and sportsmanship”, one year on from walking away from a horrifying accident at the Macau Grand Prix and returning to racing in the newly-formed Formula Regional European Championship – finishing in seventh place in the championship.

Enaam Ahmed accepted The Richard Seaman Trophy for ending 2019 as the best-placed BRDC driver outside of F1 in the BRDC Gold Star points tally, scoring 174 points in the FIA Formula 3 championship.

Meanwhile, Mike Conway received the ACO Plate for finishing as the lead British driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans; finishing second as part of the #7 Toyota Gazoo Racing crew, 16 seconds behind the #8 Toyota car.

Nick Cassidy‘s final round Super Formula title win secured The Bruce McLaren Trophy for him, an award given to the best BRDC driver from the Commonwealth countries.

New BRDC president, David Coulthard, rounded out the ceremony by giving the President’s Award to the Silverstone Executive Team, for helping secure the future of the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit until 2024.