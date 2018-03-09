Saturday, March 10 2018
Robert Kubica gaining more confidence in the Williams FW41
McLaren can go into Melbourne with confidence says Stoffel Vandoorne
Valtteri Bottas pleased with Thursday’s race simulation programme
Lewis Hamilton says that Mercedes have resolved 2017 issues
Guillaume Rocquelin happy with Red Bull’s lengthy Wednesday schedule
Problems are “inevitable” says McLaren’s Eric Boullier
Fernando Alonso: “If we went to Australia tomorrow, I’d feel okay.”
“We still haven’t unlocked the full potential” – Valtteri Bottas
Ricciardo and Red Bull return to top spot on day two
Pirelli performance lining up with expectations despite “unrepresentative” conditions
Nico Hülkenberg frustrated with unproductive Thursday for Renault
Alonso and McLaren ‘fastest’ on snowy third day of Barcelona test
It made sense to keep Bottas in the car – Lewis Hamilton
“We made the most out of the day” says Valtteri Bottas
Vettel and Ferrari top of the leaderboards on day two in Barcelona
Halo introduction came at “huge” cost to Force India
Eric Boullier reserving judgement over McLaren’s 2018 season hopes
Morning excursion not a “big handicap” for Fernando Alonso
“We can be pleased by the encouraging start we have made” – Toro Rosso’s James Key
“It was almost like an ice-skating rink” says Brendon Hartley
