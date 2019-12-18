Logan Sargeant signed by PREMA Racing for 2020 FIA F3 Season

Logan Sargeant, the 18 year old American driver and recent Macau Grand Prix podium finisher, has been signed by 2019 FIA Formula 3 team champions PREMA Racing, where he will be expected to help the team retain its championship status.

Sargeant said “I am thrilled to be racing with PREMA in 2020. Coming off the back of their dominant season in this exciting championship, I’m delighted to be given the chance to continue that success into next season.”

“We have already had a great test in Valencia which went really well and we got some great times out of the car and worked very well together. My goal for 2020 is to keep working on improving myself on and off the track and ultimately helping PREMA to retain the title.”

Team Principal René Rosin added: “We are very happy to welcome Logan to our team. He made a name for himself in karting competition and showed winning potential in all the championships he entered so far.”

“For the first time in his career, he will not be a rookie in 2020, and we think his insight will be highly beneficial for him and for the whole operation. I am excited to see how our team is shaping up for 2020 and I can’t wait for the Team to get back on track after a very successful first season in the FIA Formula 3 Championship.”

Sargeant finished 19th in the 2019 FIA Formula 3 standings with Carlin, scoring 5 points. He is also a race winner in Formula Renault and Formula 4. Sargeant also captured the 2015 Junior Karting World Championship, becoming the first American to capture a World Karting Title since Lake Speed in 1978.