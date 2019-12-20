NASCAR great Junior Johnson dies at 88

For much of NASCAR’s history, Junior Johnson was one of the biggest names in the sport and American culture. A star driver, he won fifty races in what is now the Cup Series before becoming a prolific team owner. On Friday, the NASCAR Hall of Fame announced Johnson has passed away.

“Junior Johnson truly was the ‘Last American Hero,'” NASCAR chairman Jim France stated. “From his early days running moonshine through the end of his life, Junior wholly embodied the NASCAR spirit. He was an inaugural NASCAR Hall of Famer, a nod to an extraordinary career as both a driver and team owner. Between his on-track accomplishments and his introduction of Winston to the sport, few have contributed to the success of NASCAR as Junior has. The entire NASCAR family is saddened by the loss of a true giant of our sport, and we offer our deepest condolences to Junior’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

He had battled health problems in recent times, prompting him to enter hospice care earlier in the week. Johnson was 88.

Growing up, Robert Glenn Johnson Jr. was involved in the alcohol business, producing whiskey and participating in bootlegging, the latter of which were the seeds of stock car racing. In the 1950s, he began racing in the fledgling NASCAR Grand National Series (now Cup Series). From 1953 to 1966, he ran 313 Grand National races with fifty race wins, including the 1960 Daytona 500. His best championship finish was sixth in 1955 and 1961. Other innovations of Johnson included the concept of drafting, a strategy that helped him win the 1960 500.

Credit: ISC Archives via Getty Images

Even when not behind the wheel, Johnson’s presence was felt in the form of his race cars. For over three decades, Junior Johnson & Associates famously fielded the #11 for NASCAR Hall of Fame inductees and champions Cale Yarborough, Darrell Waltrip, Terry Labonte, and Bill Elliott. Other race winners included LeeRoy Yarbrough, Neil Bonnett, Geoff Bodine, and Jimmy Spencer. With Yarborough (1976 to 1978) and Waltrip (1982 to 1982 and 1985), Junior Johnson & Associates won six Cup championships.

In the 1970s, he helped bring R.J. Reynolds into the sport. With Johnson’s assistance, the cigarette company’s Winston brand dubbed the premier level the Winston Cup Series, a name that would remain into 2003.

In 2010, Johnson was a member of the inaugural NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee class. He is also inducted into the International Motorsports Hall of Fame and the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America.

“When I was a kid growing up in Owensboro, Ky I dreamed of meeting Jr Johnson,” Waltrip tweeted. “[M]y dream came true, meet him, he became my boss and made me a champion, I loved that man[.] God Bless Jr and his family, You were the greatest! RIP”

Junior Johnson: June 28, 1931 – December 20, 2019