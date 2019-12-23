Oscar Piastri Reflects on ‘Unreal’ Formula Renault Eurocup Title Victory

Oscar Piastri says it has taken a lot of time for the realisation that he is the 2019 Formula Renault Eurocup champion, with the eighteen-year-old having come out on top of a close battle with Victor Martins to become the first Australian to win the title in this category.

Racing for R-ace GP, Piastri took seven victories, four further podium finishes, five pole positions and six fastest laps on his way to beating MP Motorsport’s Martins to the title by just seven and a half points.

He won both races on the same weekend at both Silverstone and the Nurburgring and took the title thanks to a win and a fourth-place finish at the Yas Marina Circuit on Eurocup’s first visit to Abu Dhabi.

Piastri has praised his R-ace GP team for being ‘fantastic’ throughout the season, right from pre-season testing through to the season finale at the in Abu Dhabi, with the Australian feeling his consistency throughout the year proved enough for him to take the title.

“It has finally started to sink in, though it still seems unreal,” said Piastri. “We worked hard all season and towards the end of the year knowing that consistency and continuing what we had been doing up to that point would see us through to the title.

“I have to thank R-ace GP once again because they were fantastic all the way from winter testing to the final race. It was a close battle with MP Motorsport but with R-ace GP taking all three titles, it proves what a brilliant team they are.”

Oscar Piastri won the title despite being in his final year of education – Credit: Gregory Lenormand / DPPI

‘Exciting Plans’ Ahead after Formula 3 Test with Prema

Piastri says the media interest from his homeland of Australia and from Europe has been brilliant, and he hopes to build on his championship winning campaign in 2020.

A move into the FIA Formula 3 championship is a possibility having tested there with the championship-winning Prema Powerteam outfit earlier this year, but he acknowledges he would not be where he is today without the support and backing of his family and friends.

“It has also been brilliant to see not only the interest from media both in Australia and Europe but from CAMS (Confederation of Australian Motor Sport) and the BRDC (British Racing Drivers’ Club), I am on its Rising Star programme,” said the Australian.

“We have exciting plans for the future, and it will be great to not only take everyone who has been here this year along with us but also to welcome new partners and friends as we progress.

“Above all else though, I have to thank my friends and family who have been there for me every step of the way, since we dreamed of achieving something like this back home in Melbourne. My mum and dad have always encouraged me to achieve the very best I can. I could not have done this without them.”