Revised Vietnam GP circuit layout revealed

The updated layout of the upcoming Vietnam Grand Prix, scheduled to be held for the first time next year, has been revealed.

The construction project to build the circuit is set to be completed on time, with the state-of-the-art pit building expected to be finished by the end of the year.

The change, which includes the addition of an additional corner, was asked for by the sport, and its governing body, the FIA, as a workaround for geographical and logistical constraints. The same area of track has also been widened by about 15 metres.

CEO of the Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation, Le Ngoc Chi, told Motorsport.com: “We have changed a little bit on Turns 22 and 23.

“It’s a street circuit and you have to adjust it to the actual geographical conditions of the area, and make sure that it meets with every single requirement of the FIA and F1.”

Ngoc Chi stressed they had met all the requirements set by F1 and the FIA.

“We have worked very closely with FIA and F1 to make sure that everything we do ensures perfect safety for the drivers, as well as still create all the exciting turns that allow the drivers to showcase their skills,” he concluded.

The circuit will play host to its first Grand Prix weekend from 3-5 April 2020.