Formula 1

Vietnam Grand Prix on track for 2020

by Tom Cairns
Credit: Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation

Promoters of the Formula 1 VinFast Vietnam Grand Prix 2020, the Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation, have released new images of the construction progress that is being made for the sport’s newest track in the capital city of Hanoi.

The venue is set to be hosting its inaugural Grand Prix on the 3-5 April 2020, as part of Formula 1‘s record-breaking calendar of twenty-two races.

The Hanoi Circuit will be 5.6km in length, comprising of twenty-three corners, some of which being inspired by other circuits. With high-speed corners not being a regular occurrence at other street circuits and as many as three potential overtaking places, the track is expected to deliver some exciting and breathtaking action.

Along with the track is the state-of-the-art 300-metre long Pit Building that is purposefully designed for the race weekend. The design of it was inspired by Hanoi’s famous Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, representing the nation’s long history and cultural heritage. The permanent structure of the building is expected to be finished by December 31.

The images below show parts of what the Hanoi Street Circuit will hold for when Formula 1 arrives in less than four months.

Credit: Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation
Credit: Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation
The 1.5km long straight proceeds the exit of Turn Nine before running down to Turn Eleven.
Credit: Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation
Credit: Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation
Credit: Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation

Tom Cairns

Currently, a Journalist at The Checkered Flag, writing articles most especially within the single-seater categories of motor racing including F1, F2, F3 and Formula E. I've recently graduated from the University of Lincoln with a Masters in Sports Journalism and a Bachelors in Media Production. Also a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award winner by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

