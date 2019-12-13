FIA Formula 3 Championship

Schumacher and Viscaal enter MRF Challenge round 2 in Bahrain

by Nicholas Short
written by Nicholas Short
Credi:Joe Portlock / LAT Images / FIA F3 Championship

FIA Formula 3 drivers David Schumacher and Bent Viscaal will contest round two of the MRF Challenge in Bahrain.

Schumacher, the son of former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher and nephew of seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher, will contest round two of the MRF Challenge to gain experience for the upcoming 2020 FIA Formula 3 round in Bahrain.

Viscaal, a runner up in SMP and Spanish F4, as well as runner up in the Euroformula Open Championship, will also contest round two of the MRF Challenge to gain experience for the upcoming 2020 FIA Formula 3 round in Bahrain.

Neither driver has announced their plans for the 2020 FIA Formula 3 season, Schumacher is linked to the Sauber Junior Team by Charouz after racing for the team in the Macau Grand Prix, and Viscaal has been linked to a return to MP Motorsport after testing for the Dutch squad in Valencia.

Viscaal finished fifteenth in the 2019 FIA Formula 3 standings with HWA, with a best finish of 5th in Barcelona’s feature race. Schumacher finished 32nd in the 2019 FIA Formula 3 standings with a best finish of twentieth after only contesting the Sochi round with Campos Racing.

Schumacher also finished fourth overall in this year’s Formula Regional European championship, with four wins and nine podiums across the season.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Nicholas Short

I am Nicholas Short, a 19 year old motorsport writer/karting driver from Northern California. I love all forms of motorsport and hope I can share my passion for the sport with its millions of fans worldwide through the tremendous platform that "The Checkered Flag" has given me!

Related articles

UNI-Virtuosi continue from where they left off in Abu Dhabi

Vips​ ends​ the season on song with victory in Sochi

Armstrong wins, a​s Shwartzman is crowned champion

Advantage Shwartzman in final F3 qualifying

Junior Single Seater Race Weekend Round-up – 20-22 September 2019

Schumacher joins Campos for Sochi finale

Tsunoda claims maiden F3 win in wet Monza

Shwartzman closes in on F3 title with victory at Monza

Lundgaard on pole at Monza after red flag due to chaotic traffic

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More