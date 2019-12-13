Schumacher and Viscaal enter MRF Challenge round 2 in Bahrain

FIA Formula 3 drivers David Schumacher and Bent Viscaal will contest round two of the MRF Challenge in Bahrain.

Schumacher, the son of former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher and nephew of seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher, will contest round two of the MRF Challenge to gain experience for the upcoming 2020 FIA Formula 3 round in Bahrain.

Viscaal, a runner up in SMP and Spanish F4, as well as runner up in the Euroformula Open Championship, will also contest round two of the MRF Challenge to gain experience for the upcoming 2020 FIA Formula 3 round in Bahrain.

Neither driver has announced their plans for the 2020 FIA Formula 3 season, Schumacher is linked to the Sauber Junior Team by Charouz after racing for the team in the Macau Grand Prix, and Viscaal has been linked to a return to MP Motorsport after testing for the Dutch squad in Valencia.

Viscaal finished fifteenth in the 2019 FIA Formula 3 standings with HWA, with a best finish of 5th in Barcelona’s feature race. Schumacher finished 32nd in the 2019 FIA Formula 3 standings with a best finish of twentieth after only contesting the Sochi round with Campos Racing.

Schumacher also finished fourth overall in this year’s Formula Regional European championship, with four wins and nine podiums across the season.