Schumacher commemorates first F2 season with 3D helmet

Following Mick Schumacher’s rookie season in FIA Formula 2 in 2019, the German has teamed up with Jens Munser Design to create a unique 3D helmet design.

The 20-year-old has always raced with a vivid green and yellow design which has been immortalised in this collaboration.

Along with those colours, the famous black, red and yellow of the German flag now runs along the side of the helmet.

Mick is the son of seven-time FIA Formula 1 world champion Michael and has been tipped for a future F1 drive for some time.

However, his rookie F2 season failed to live up to the expectations of some taking just one win and only finishing twelfth compared to Charles Leclerc and George Russell who came before him in winning the F2 championship as rookies.

Mick Schumacher celebrates his solitary F2 win at the Hungaroring. Credit: FIA Formula 2

Mick Schumacher said: “We have new colours and have added the German flag which has a lot of history in the sport. It is also a kind of mix with my Dad’s old design,”

Only 50 of these helmets will be made and are purchasable from the official Michael Schumacher online shop and from Paddock Legends online shop.

Mick will return to F2 in 2020 for his second season and with the stability of staying with PREMA, he will have great expectation on his shoulders once again.