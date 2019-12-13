Ukyo Sasahara on Pole for Asian F3 Race 1 in Malaysia

Reigning Asian F3 champion Ukyo Sasahara (Hitech Grand Prix) is on pole for the first race of the 2019-2020 Asian Formula 3 Championship in Sepang, Malaysia. Joining Sasahara on the front row in second place is Chinese driver Kuai Yu (Zen Motorsport).

The 2019 Asian Formula Renault champion Joey Alders qualified an impressive third after a late call-up from BlackArts Racing, while fellow 2018 Asian Formula Renault champion Zhou Cao qualified fourth (Absolute Racing) with his team-mate and FIA Formula 3 driver Devlin DeFrancesco behind him in fifth.

FIA Formula 2 driver Nikita Mazepin (Hitech Grand Prix) qualified in sixth place on his Formula 3 return, with 2019 Asian F3 runner up Jack Doohan (Pinnacle Motorsport) starting behind in seventh. Haas F1 reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi (Pinnacle Motorsport) will start eighth on his return to single-seater competition.

2019 W-Series champion Jamie Chadwick (Absolute Racing) will start tenth, with fellow female driver and FIA Formula 2 racer Tatiana Calderon (Seven GP) behind in twelveth.

Italian FIA Formula 3 driver Alessio Deledda (Hitech Grand Prix) and gentleman driver Thomas Luedi (BlackArts Racing) fill the bottom end of the timesheets in fourteenth and fifteenth.

Formula 3 stalwart Jake Hughes (Hitech Grand Prix) will start sixteenth and last as he did not set a time in qualifying.