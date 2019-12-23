Victor Martins Frustrated to Miss Out on Eurocup Crown Despite ‘Really Positive’ 2019

Victor Martins may have come up short in the Eurocup Formula Renault battle for the championship, but the Frenchman feels he can take a lot of positives away from the season.

Martins raced for MP Motorsport throughout 2019 and took the championship battle all the way to the final race of the season at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, but ultimately his six victories, eight other podium finishes, nine pole positions (including a record six in a row at the end of the year) and five fastest laps was not enough to deny Oscar Piastri the title.

The Renault Sport Academy racer felt it was the ‘beginning of the middle’ part of the season that cost him the chance of taking the title, with the Frenchman losing valuable ground to Piastri when it mattered, and his late season charge was just too little too late for him to become champion.

“It’s been a really positive year for me as I’ve discovered a lot of things about myself and that will help me for the future,” said Martins. “I have been through a lot of ups and downs, but we always managed to control those emotions well.

“The beginning to the middle of the season was where I lost a lot of points in the championship. After the summer break, we came back a lot stronger with the mindset of winning races and not looking at the championship. We absolutely dominated the last four rounds, but it wasn’t enough to win the title.

“It’s obviously frustrating but I’m still really proud of what the guys at MP Motorsport and myself have achieved together. I would say a big thanks to Renault for all the support this year and also to MP Motorsport who have worked so hard even in the tough moments!

“Now it’s time to work even harder to prepare for 2020, which will be another challenge.”

Martins pinpoints his victory around the streets of Monaco as one his highest moments of 2019, although his ‘perfect weekend’ at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya runs it close.

“To win on the streets of Monaco is an experience I will never forget,” said Martins. “It’s one of my best moments of the year alongside Barcelona where I had a perfect weekend with two pole positions, two victories and two fastest laps!”