Belgian Motorcycle Academy the latest to become a Pathway to MotoGP

Dorna have today announced the new partnership between MotoGP and the Belgian Motorcycle Academy that aims to find, foster and develop young Belgian talents between the age of seven and 14.

The FMWB (Federation Motocycliste Wallone De Belgique), Zelos MIG, Circuit Jules Tacheny in Mettet and the Belgian Motorcycle foundation, have come together to create this opportunity which will include at least 10 days per year most notably on weekends and school holidays.

The members of the Academy will receive various training programs starting from trial to dirt track, supermotard, motocross and road racing.

It will also nurture riders with courses in communication, psychology, nutrition and physical training.

The Academy program will rely on several coaches and certified instructors of the FMWB and ADEPS (Administartion de L’Education Physicque Du Sport), which will be led by Stephane Mertens and Fred Fiorentino.

Freddy Tacheny, president of the Belgian Motorcycle Academy spoke about the partnership and what he hopes to see happen: “With Carmelo Ezpeleta and his team, we had often discussed the lack of a professional pathway in Northern Europe.

The arrival of the NTC will allow riders in Northern Europe to further improve their learning of professional racing and to level the playing field compared to riders from the south, currently very present in the World Championships.”

As part of the Road to MotoGP, the best young prospects will have the chance to compete in the new Northern Talent Cup, which is already the case for two of their riders.

“We are particularly pleased that two of our riders have been selected to participate in the Northern Talent Cup, namely Amélie Triffet and Luciano Lorenz.

With pride, we are also announcing the creation of a Belgian Motorcycle Academy, officially recognised by Dorna, whose objective is to detect and train young talents in Belgium, an historic breeding ground for motorcycle champions.“

While it’s true to see this as a great opportunity for young Belgian riders, we must acknowledge that the same goes for Dorna in their raising of the MotoGP brand as CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta points out.

“I’m delighted to welcome the Belgian Motorcycle Academy to the Road to MotoGP and to extend the programme to another important country.

Discovering and developing young talent is a vital part of our vision and the Belgian Motorcycle Academy will be another valuable partner.

I’m looking forward to seeing the youngsters come through the Academy and lay more foundations for the future of motorcycling in their country and region, in tandem with the new Northern Talent Cup.”

In addition to the founders and support of Dorna in this process, the Academy will also have the full support from Yamaha Belgium, Pirelli, Bihr, Yamaha Zone Rouge d’Andenne and Yamalube.