BRC joins Goodwood Festival of Speed for 2020

For first time ever the British Rally Championship is set to join the annual world-famous Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex this summer from 9-12 July.

The drivers and cars from the championship will be joining the world’s largest motoring garden party, where cars from all different motorsport discipline from past to modern will run up the hillclimb of Goodwood for the audience of more than 200,000 peoples.

Credit: Goodwood Festival of Speed

The forest stage of Goodwood was designed by the former BRC and WRC champion Hannu Mikkola from Finland, the three-mile long stage will play host for the cars from the BRC championship for the first time this season.

“The Forest Rally Stage is a must-see element of our event, bringing the action as close as possible to a vast audience which may not have previously experienced stage rallying at first hand. Dan Garlick, General Manager of the festival said.

“I am delighted that we will be hosting a series of such significance in 2020, and that our sell-out crowd in excess of 200,000, plus our millions of followers around the world via the livestream, will be able to savour some of the brightest talent in the sport doing what they do best.”

Credit: Goodwood Festival of Speed

Between their runs out on the stage, the teams and cars will display their machines in the paddock, where the rally fans can check out all the modern R2 and R5 cars of the championship and grab autographs of their favourite driver.

Historic rally cars will also run as usual on the stage, where you can see all the finest rally cars between 50’s and 2000’s tackle the forest stage.

“It is an absolute honour for the British Rally Championship to be a part of the Festival of Speed for the first time in 2020. For decades our drivers have had to adapt to a variety of different events on plenty of different surfaces, in all weather conditions. Iain Campbell, BRC Manager said.

“The BRC stars will have to certainly adapt as they take on the challenging dusty stage in their state-of-the-art rallying machines.”

“Our drivers fight for tenths in the championship and will be giving it everything as they look to top the illustrious time sheet which normally houses WRC stars and legends of the sport. The BRC will travel to West Sussex for the first time in its history and we cannot wait to put on a show and entertain thousands of festival goers.”

Credit: Goodwood Festival of Speed

“The British Rally Championship will feature six rounds in six territories, with events across the UK in Wales, England, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

The series will once again visit Belgium for the classic Ypres Rally as well as the popular staple in Irish Rallying, the West Cork Rally – successfully introduced into the series last year” Campbell added.