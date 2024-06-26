Toyota Gazoo Racing’s W2RC team back at Goodwood for 2024

Toyota Gazoo Racing‘s World Rally-Raid Championship programme will be among the team’s various divisions attending the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July, bringing with them the Toyota GR DKR Hilux EVO T1U.

Drivers Lucas Moraes and Seth Quintero, along with their navigators Armand Monleón and Dennis Zenz, will pilot the Hilux at all three of the festival’s locations—the Hillclimb, Forest Rally Stage, and Off-Road Arena.

TGR’s Hiluxes have appeared at Goodwood annually since 2022, each time doing triple duty. Nasser Al-Attiyah drove the Hilux at the two previous editions during his W2RC and Dakar Rally-winning campaigns. For the 2023 festival, the Off-Road Arena added a large ramp nicknamed “Nasser’s Ramp” that was designed by Al-Attiyah and his former co-driver Mathieu Baumel.

At last year’s event, Al-Attiyah set the thirty-third fastest Hillclimb time among those who ran on Sunday.

The Hilux EVO T1U is an upgraded model from what Al-Attiyah raced, wider and heavier to comply with T1+ regulations. It currently leads the W2RC manufacturer’s standings after four of five rounds, while Moraes sits third in the driver’s championship and Quintero eighth; the duo each have a best race finish of third (Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge for Quintero, BP Ultimate Rally-Raid for Moraes) and a combined five stage wins. Overdrive Racing also has their own Hilux model that won the most recent round, the Desafío Ruta 40 in early June.

Toyota will also bring their World Rally Championship-contending GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid and Rally2 cars and a Corolla hybrid from the British Touring Car Championship. Each vehicle is intended to fit the 2024 festival’s theme of hybrid and alternative fuel power; the Hilux uses a Repsol biofuel with seventy percent renewable material. WRC drivers Sébastien Ogier, Kalle Rovanperä, and Elfyn Evans will also be in attendance.

The 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed is scheduled for 11–14 July.