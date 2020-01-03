Callum Illott hopes 2020 team switch can be a breakthrough

British Formula 2 driver Callum Ilott believes that signing for veteran team Virtuosi Racing can allow him to make a breakthrough in the 2020 Formula 2 Championship.

Illott, one of five Ferrari Academy drivers racing in Formula 2 for 2020, will look to emulate his 2019 F2 campaign, in which he was the highest Ferrari backed driver in the standings.

“I’ve just turned 21 and I’m still relatively young but it’s now important to focus on 2020 and show that I can do what George Russell, Alex Albon, and Lando Norris managed to do. I’ve always been quick and had some consistently good results in previous years, but I haven’t had the ‘breakthrough’ year as of yet.

“I’ve only been in F2 one year, but the learning curve is very steep and front-loaded so what you learn in years one and two is much more than what you learn by years three or four in this category.

“I had a great year with Sauber Junior Team but I think Virtuosi is one of the best all round teams in terms of experience, pace and results, so I am looking forward to becoming part of that.

“I’m pretty confident we have a good starting point for 2020.

Illott finished 11th in the 2019 FIA Formula 2 championship standings with 2 sprint race podiums in Barcelona and Sochi being the highlights, as well as an emotional pole position in Monza, one week after teammate Juan Manuel Correa’s accident with Anthoine Hubert.