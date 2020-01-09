Devine announces full-season campaign in ERC

25-years-old Irish rally driver Callum Devine has now announced his eight-events season for the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship with ASN and Motorsport Ireland backing him with support for the campaign.

With an additional support from FYTH, Curran Gate, Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy and Hyundai Customer Racing, he will build on his stage and winning-performance from last year’s ERC Rally Hungary by contesting all the eight rounds of the championship with main focus on to secure the ERC1 Junior title for him and 26-years-old co-driver, Brian Hoy, in a Hyundai i20 R5.

“Hungary opened our eyes last year, it was a strange kind of event but set competitive times at that level in a new car, in horrendous conditions made us realise we can mix it at this level,” Devine said.

“I’m under no illusions about how tough this year will be, but everything is coming together at the right time to give this a go. The realistic aim will be to push on Tarmac events and keep learning on the gravel events and above all, get finished.“

Credit: Thomas Fenetre / DPPI

“Points win prizes and if last year’s ERC showed us anything, it showed us that. I’m hugely thankful to everyone who’s working so hard to make this happen for us and I’m really looking forward to the season ahead.” Devine continued.

“It will also be nice to continue developing alongside Hyundai, I know Hyundai Customer Racing is putting a big effort into their R5 car and its programmes which is great. Hopefully, we can take advantage of that too.“

Callum was nominated for the Irish Driver of the Year 2019 award and won the FIA Celtic Trophy in 2019 where he was the frontrunner in the Irish Tarmac Championship. He has two-wheel-drive experience at world level from doing JWRC in 2017 in a Ford Fiesta R2 and has made three starts in the FIA ERC driving an Opel Adam R2.