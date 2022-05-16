Pirelli debuts new asphalt tire at Rally Islas Canarias

European Rally Championship

With the third round of the 2022 FIA European Rally Championship taking place at Rally Islas Canarias this weekend, the Italian tire manufacturer Pirelli will debut a brand-new asphalt spec tire and will be on offer for the Pirelli equipped rally drivers.

The new hard compound tire P Zero RA5A is an evolution of the old RA5 model, which has been used with success for the past three years.

The tire is designed for dry and abrasive asphalt and has been modfied with a renewed tread compound and a new construction. With asphalt rallies being run on difficult conditions with sometimes high temperatures, Pirelli is aiming to prodive better performance, less wear and reliability with the new RA5A tire.

Credit: WRC

“After three years of success, the reliable P Zero RA5 is replaced by the RA5A which, thanks to the new technologies developed by our research and development team, will offer greater performance and less wear.” Terenzio Testoni, Pirelli’s rally activity manager, said.

The experience we have also gained in the WRC has been invaluable for the evolution of our asphalt rubber, with conditions that are generally more extreme than in the European and national championships, with longer specials and more aggressive surfaces.”

